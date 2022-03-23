‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ comes to a heart-warming close

The much-loved Season 5 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ took viewers on an exclusive tour of six uniquely beautiful homes of much admired Bollywood celebrities. This season, celebs Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, Remo D’Souza, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi opened their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they are behind the screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each of these homes have been a labour of love, which has been built with perseverance and passion from the foundation to the rooftops. This series showcased how these stars unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal décor choices.

Let’s take a look at what the last two episodes offered.

Season 5, Episode 5: Aditi Rao’s Eclectic Home

Aditi Rao Hyadari’s home in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai exudes an old world charm and positive energy, much like the actress herself. And she can’t help bask in the reflected compliments her house receives by those who visit the spacious and minimalist apartment. The gorgeous actress takes viewers on a tour of her cozy yet elegant home in the fifth episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi's Mumbai home is a large space with minimalist qualities, reminiscent of a childhood dollhouse her father had lovingly created for her. Characterised by playful elements, intricate artworks and clean no-fuss setups, her choices are influenced by her Hyderabad home. The living room, which by her own admission is the space where she spends most of her time while at home. It is warm and sophisticated with a splash of colour featuring wooden accents, floral upholstery and a spacious balcony by Mumbai standards!

cozy yet elegant home

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eclectic artworks handpicked by Aditi adorn the walls. The French windows with sheer curtains give the illusion of wide open spaces, something that is otherwise a novelty in Mumbai apartments. Finding harmony in chaos is how Aditi likes to describe her home as well as personal aesthetic. She draws parallels with her professional world in films and the magic of designing and building your house. There’s chaos in both but when it all comes together at the end you eventually see the beauty of the journey in creating that home.

Aditi adorning the walls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch Season 5, Episode 5 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is:

Season 5, Episode 6: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s warm, minimalistic abode

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A minimalistic yet captivating home with shades of white but inhabited by colourful people. Neha and Angad’s Mumbai apartment displays several corners which welcome sunlight and is the perfect spot for soaking in some Vitamin D while watching the world go by. The pristine interiors and contemporary artwork have been carefully curated by the couple over the years across their many travels around the world.

Their living room has a large window with a daybed to the side where Angad jokingly claims he likes to “lie down and do nothing”. He then proceeds to lounge on several such cozy corners in his living room with the same tongue-in-cheek humour. The colour palate of the house is largely white by design and the dining area also overlooks large windows much like the living room. Instead of the traditional set-up of chairs around a table, Dhupia’s off-beat eating spot presents a low white sofa placed against a high grey console.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehr's room

Their toddler daughter Mehr and baby boy Guriq’s nursery is one of the most soothing spaces in the home. It is filled with wholesome decor and spaces full of heart-warming stories. Though the room flows the minimalism theme as the rest of the house, it includes playful elements like unicorns and rainbow colours that set it apart. A light grey couch next to the baby’s cot is set against the large window with sheer white curtains. The giant Simba carpet adds yet another fun element to the whole room which is gender neutral and shared by the adorable siblings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While for Angad their home is a safe space that helps his energy settle from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives, for Neha the home is like a warm hug and a cocoon that nestles her family of four within its walls.

Watch Season 5, Episode 6 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’

Season 5 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’, took viewers on an exclusive tour of six uniquely beautiful homes of much admired celebrities – Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol and Remo D’Souza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

With each season, Asian Paints brings forth famous personalities who tell the viewers their personal journeys and how they came about building their dream homes. And with each episode viewers get to witness who that personality is for real and how they infuse décor into their lives. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 30 plus homes, 34 celebrities garnering more than 360 million views and engagement in the last four years. With the previous season garnering over 110 million views and engagement.

The legacy of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated décor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space.