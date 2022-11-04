Askmeoffers Introduces Reviews Section for Users to Share Their Experiences

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

Hyderabad-based Askmeoffers, a leading global, multinational technology company offering high-quality discounts and vouchers be it electronics, footwear, factory equipment, books, jewellery, Fashionwear, Hotels, Travel, Everyday rides and hundreds more categories have surpassed 5 million plus subscribers recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Askmeoffers in its initial stages of launch initially started as an online book marketing platform. The company later expanded to offer other working promo code services signing up with over 5000 plus merchants worldwide.

The globally acclaimed discount coupon company apart from offering over 25000 discounted working coupon codes across nearly every conceivable category be it brick and mortar or e-commerce stores have for the first time in the history of coupon codes industry launched “Reviews” for its users. The Reviews section has already thousands of high or low or neutral stars being given by their subscribers for companies who have tied up with Askmeoffers.

“Reviews are very critical for a company. A user can decide if they would like to opt for a discount code from that particular retailer or skip if they have a low star rating. Any star rating makes a huge impact for that company or organization, high or low. It could be for example, Zomato, redbus.in, Rapido and even Amazon! For example, Rapido has a five-star rating whereas, Zomato has a 2-star rating. We have no say in a star rating for any company whom we have tied up and it is totally independent. It is up to the company to improve their services if they get a lower star rating from the users. We are just aggregators,” said Kamlesh Singh, Founder, Askmeoffers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Askmeoffers have also developed and deployed a patented AI-based coupon system that helps users to zero in on working promo codes across 5000 plus merchants globally. This helps the users not to waste their valuable time in searching for active codes but, to spend more time in browsing, choosing, and finally redeeming them,” he added.

About Askmeoffers

Askmeoffers is World’s 1st and Largest, Coupons Deals & Deep Discount Portal! Established in 2010, Askmeoffers is the largest discount and coupon destination in the world. Headquartered in Hyderabad and with a Bengaluru software office, we provide authentic and verified coupons for online shopping. Be it a travel destination booking, a holiday package, bulk factory equipment, individual home appliances, personalized cakes, or beauty products - we have coupons for them all!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Askmeoffers lists 5000+ brick and mortar and online brands and offers coupons to get discounts on purchases from them. With the promo codes, deals, and discounts we offer, you can shop from top brands like Amazon, Walmart, PharmEasy, and Crocs - or book from Oyo, GoDaddy, and more with discounts up to 80 percent

Media Contact Details

Upasana Kardam (Business Development Manager), Askmeoffers, upasana@askmeoffers.com, +91-9650256337

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}