Asomiya Pratidin & Pratidin Time Presents ‘The Conclave 2022’

In order to bring Northeast India in the spotlight by bringing together stakeholders and policymakers to discuss on the various issues for a more inclusive development of the region, the Pratidin Media Group, in association with Dalmia Cements is going to organize ‘Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time presents The Conclave 2022’ at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi on October 15 and 16.

The conclave has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region. The panel of speakers for the event will include personalities from ministers, academicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and enforcers of law, activists, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and the likes, who have an active interest in the matters and work towards a common goal of combined progress.

Union minister for defence, Shri Rajnath Singh will attend the event as the guest of honour and initiate the proceedings on the first day. Thereafter, a discourse on topics like regionalism in relation to nationalism, the tea industry of Assam and its future, sustainable tourism in the northeast and ways to expand them, energy security with respect to deforestation and industrialization, and the mighty Brahmaputra and the approach to utilize it to the fullest in the backdrop of Act East Policy, will be held.

The itinerary for the second day of the conclave will include dialogue on matters such as how to tackle racism and other problems northeasterners face in major Indian cities, drugs menace, terrorism and insurgency, and geopolitics of the region including the long-standing interstate border disputes. Special focus will also be on women’s health, malnutrition and healthcare facilities in Assam and the Northeast. Apart from that, sports in the Northeast with developments in infrastructure to support sportspersons and an insight into whether the two are marching forward hand-in-hand will take place. The focus will then shift to economics with a discussion on the four lakh crore economy of Assam, fresh investments in the state and employment scenario, in store.

The list of panelists include Union Minister for ports, shipping and waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for sports Shri Anurag Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Minister of Manipur Shri N Biren Singh.

Apart from that, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor of AASU, Shri Dilip Saikia, National General Secretary of BJP, Shri Bhupen Borah, President of Assam Congress, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chairperson at AERC, Guwahati, Shri Prabhat Bezbarua, ex-Chairman, Tea Board of India and TRA, Shri Shripad Naik, MOS Tourism, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu, Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, Special DGP of Assam Police Shri G P Singh, CWG Gold medalist Smt Nayanmoni Saikia, Executive Director of SAI Guwahati Shri Satish K Sarhadi, Assistant Director of sports and youth affairs of Manipur Smt Laishangbam Anita Chanu and Shri Smaeer Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM, Government of Assam, will be among the discussions as panelists.

The conclave will be held across two days on October 15 and 16 and has been organised in the national capital with the view that voices from the Northeast are heard in the power corridors of the nation.

About Pratidin Media Group

Pratidin Media Group publishes Assamese language daily Asomiya Pratidin and runs Pratidin Time news channel. Asomiya Pratidin was established in 1995 and has four editions printed from Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon and North Lakhimpur. Pratidin Time was started in 2015 as a television news channel covering issues from across Assam and the Northeast. Pratidin Time covers topics including politics, sports, culture and issues of national and international importance. With the advent of the digital age, the group also ventured into it with the digital editions of Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time in 2015.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.