Astro Arun Pandit gets honoured with ‘Asia Pacific Vastu Award’

One of the top best astrologers, Astro Arun Pandit has recently been felicitated with the ‘Asia Pacific Vastu Award’ for dedicatedly providing astrology consulting services to his valuable clients. The award ceremony took place on 22nd May and was held in Kochi, Kerala. Several distinguished personalities graced the event with their august presence. The chief guests that marked their attendance at the event were Dr. Nand Kishor, Pt. (Dr.) Dinesh Guruji, Jay Rohida, Acharya Bhavin B Desai, and Dr. Murugu Madhu Dixith.

The award ceremony also witnessed the special appearance of Chief moderators including Yavraj Rajoriya, Acharya Kapil Maini Ji, Dr. Saatiish Uppadhyay, Acharya Dr. Satpal Bhardwaj, Manish Pandey, Pradeep Malhotra, Dr. Dara Singh Sihag, Alka Badhwar Sharma, Archana Agarwal, Dr. Kamal C Jhamtani, and Ach. Dr. Manoj Shandilya. Apart from several people who were invited as the chief guests, other dignitaries made their presence as chief governors (Dr. H.S. Rawat, Shri. Shiv Kumar Yadav Ji, Tejaskar Pandey).

The event was organized by the International Astrology Federation Inc and the purpose of the event was to recognize the efforts of astrologers who have helped numerous people through their skills. The award was distributed to those individuals who have made extraordinary academic or social contributions at the global level. Astro Arun Pandit was one such personality who was awarded for his Vastu consultancy services and problem-solving skills. The notable Vastu astrologer has made a strong contribution in India and now is focusing on taking the astrological and numerology services to the countries where the Indian diaspora are in huge numbers.

Expressing happiness after being felicitated with Asia Pacific Vastu Award, Astro Arun Pandit stated, “I feel really grateful to have received such a prestigious award and that too from such big people. Nothing gives you more happiness than seeing that your efforts are acknowledged and appreciated. I am confident that soon, I will take the Vedic astrological world to new heights and contribute to the betterment of society. Moreover, I believe that with the right help and Vastu consultation, one can solve any query related to the relationship, future, health, and career through the science of astrology, numerology, Vastu, palmistry and I am looking forward to the same.”

Astro Arun Pandit has till now taught more than 1200+ satisfied students in the domain of astrology and numerology. The personality has already been awarded Jyothish Prabhakar, Jyothish Shashtri, Jyothis Sudershan, Divine Readers Award, and a lot more. Apart from this, he has also proven his competence in the field of astrology and has bagged the Maharishi Jaimini Gold Medal. He has been in the industry with the legacy of 48 years and has successfully consulted more than 50000+ clients.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.