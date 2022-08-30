Astrologer's prediction made this engineer a millionaire: Astrotalk

Life is filled with uncertainty and worries about the future. People want simple solutions to their problems, which is why many people trust astrology to get the right direction in life.

When astrology has such a good use case, it makes a lot of sense for astrology companies to do well, especially post-pandemic. And one such company is AstroTalk, which has made astrology services more accessible via an app & is a startup worth 100-million dollars.

Astrotalk is the world's largest astrology platform, which lets users chat with the top 5000 astrologers of India through its app. Astrotalk recently won an award for the Most Trusted Astrology Company at Zee National Achievers Award. The award was presented by MP & Celebrity - Manoj Tiwari.

But that’s not it. What's more interesting about Astrotalk is the fact that its founder, Puneet Gupta, was himself never a believer of astrology until one true prediction changed his life and inspired him to start Astrotalk.

A prediction that created a startup

In 2015, Puneet had been working as an engineer, a job he had been forced to take up following a failed startup and subsequent bankruptcy. This, however, wasn’t a job he was happy about as he always wanted to do a startup. But like most of us, he too was very anxious about leaving his secure job at an investment bank.

That's when a colleague of his noticed his tension and asked him about the problem. On learning about his problem, she offered to help with an astrology prediction.

Puneet, who didn’t believe in astrology back then, laughed at his colleague and asked her how an educated person like her could believe in myths like astrology.

His colleague was, however, very confident about her astrology skills, and told him that she could tell him everything about his past.

Considering her confidence, Puneet agreed to give it a try as he had nothing to lose. The astrologer gave accurate predictions about his past but Puneet didn’t believe in it, thinking she might have heard that from someone.

Predicting his future, she told him that he would soon start an IT startup with his friend but it would shut down in 2 years as his partner will leave him.

She then added that Puneet would start another startup in 2017, that eventually will become very successful. Puneet didn’t believe any of it, yet resigned to start an IT company.

To his surprise, 2-year later, his partner did leave, leading to the shutting down of a well-established business.

Puneet recalled the prediction of her friend and called her to tell her how her prediction came true.

Then while talking, the astrologer ex-colleague suggested Puneet to do something in the spiritual field, adding that such a business will be successful for him.

It was then, Puneet started Astrotalk, a company that has grown at lightning speed to become the world’s largest Astrology company.

“I am humbled and proud at the same time that we could positively impact the lives of more than 3-crore people in just 5 years of starting,” says Puneet.

The allure of a 24×7 astrology helpline

The secret to AstroTalk’s success, according to Puneet, stems from hiring genuine astrologers, who could help their customers with accurate predictions, just the way an astrologer surprised him.

“The biggest challenge for us is finding genuine astrologers. We get thousands of CVs from across India but less than 5% of the entrants clear our interview process. There are a lot of self-proclaimed astrologers in the market, so it takes about 5-7 interviews to identify the right ones,” says Puneet.

Puneet says that Astrotalk gives the first prediction for free to all its new users so that they can try its services once and see what they have to offer. "At Astrotalk, the whole idea of doing business is centred around winning the trust of the user. Hence we don't shy away from letting people try our services so that they can be assured," Puneet adds.

AstroTalk’s future

Puneet said AstroTalk is generating a revenue of over ₹77-lakh per day, and now employs over 5000 astrologers. The app provides 2,50,000 minutes of daily consultation. Stats indicate that 1,70,000 of those minutes are spent by people getting predictions about love, relationship, and marriage, and the rest on jobs, career, and business.

With a significant chunk of this business coming from international markets, Puneet hopes to increase focus on countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and more. He also expects to add 10,000 more astrologers to the roster by the end of 2022.

To consult or get the first free chat with astrologers, one can simply head to astrotalk.com.



Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute advice.