Astronomy and STEM in India- Herd mentality or quality research?

New Delhi (India), October 5: In recent headlines, a prevailing theme can be noticed: the dynamic landscape of the Indian space sector. While the industry exhibits a culture of learning through hands-on experience, embracing an experimental ethos, financial backing remains a persistent hurdle for a significant portion of their projects and research endeavors.

Despite the lack of funding, ISRO has proved itself extremely efficient and successful with every project.

While we can agree on both sides, there arises a pressing need to redirect our attention towards the domain that often receives less emphasis. Frequently, in online discourse, one can encounter the unjust comparison between India's ISRO and America's NASA, inadvertently overlooking the substantial disparities in their operational frameworks and governmental support systems. The issue, primarily, is the lack of interest in research- children, throughout their education, are prepared with skills that enable them to work in routine as opposed to developing a curiosity to learn more and more with age.

The Notion

To overcome this issue, we must act not only at the national level but at smaller levels as well. For instance, the schools can make space/ STEM clubs for interested students providing a platform for enthusiastic students to delve into the latest advancements, critical issues, and potential resolutions. Additionally, higher education institutions can broaden their curriculum, integrating cutting-edge technology and expertise from seasoned space professionals, fostering a fertile ground for novel innovations and problem-solving.

While I was in the 10th grade, I eagerly anticipated an exhilarating year at the school's space club. However, to my dismay, the club became inactive and was disbanded due to insufficient participation from students and a lack of funding. As a result, the only remaining clubs were centered on sports, drama, or cooking. This situation poses a significant drawback- the absence of a space club limits the opportunities for students to engage in scientific exploration and discovery. The Indian education system is not known for providing autonomy to its students- most Indian schools do not have the culture for organizing clubs. This was my case as well; however, it doesn’t end there. With the help of some of the teachers, I was able to organize informal clubs at first which gained more and more members and became official in the end.

Still, India has a severe lack of enthusiasm when it comes to STEM. There are few universities that offer courses in specialized research subjects, and fewer students that wish to take them. In such a situation, what can we do to improve the common mindset and the atmosphere that surrounds such promising disciplines?

"Exploration is in our DNA. We began as wanderers, and we are wanderers still. We have lingered long enough on the shores of the cosmic ocean. We are ready at last to set sail for the stars." Carl Sagan

The consensus is that cults are bad. However, we live in a world where we are easily polarized toward opinionated views. Indian families have a culture of valuing medicine and computer science over every other subject. While the inflated reputation for these courses was initially due to them being lucrative in the early stages of India’s development, they are now overvalued and chosen purely due to their popularity. Leading to a situation where most students take it purely due to cult mentality.

High school is a period where students are to discover their future paths. At such a time it is necessary for them to gather exposure and experience. This can only be done if the schools make way for clubs and competitions, active social participation is key to understanding one’s interests.

According to a survey, 93% of Indian students between the ages of 14 to 21 were aware of only 7 career options. Despite having the highest youth population in the world, the rate of unemployment is on a constant rise. The reason for this is to do with the skills demanded by up-and-coming industries. Skills like data management, cybersecurity, communication, and marketing are becoming the basis of new businesses. The fact that most students choose- law, medicine, IT, etc. not only reduces their job opportunities but also prevents them from integrating into the newly developing industries.

This, supported by the fact that only 0.7% (compared to the global average of 1.8%) of India’s GDP is spent on research and development reduces the incentive to look for research-oriented jobs.

With the introduction of IITs and IISERs some Indian varsities have made it to the top for engineering, yet students graduating from these institutions rarely take up research. The government must take the initiative of reforming the research field. Proper remuneration, working hours, and appealing rewards allow students to see academia as a viable career option.

Countries like America, China, and Germany are thriving due to their endorsement of research. While India is straying away with very few Nobel laureates for science.

In conclusion, India has a lot of catching up to do in the field of research and development. The country’s current spending on research and development is inadequate and needs to be increased significantly. With the right investments, India can become a global leader in innovation and technology, but it needs to act quickly.

Facilities for research

Despite all this, the future of Indian research is bright. Today, India publishes the world’s sixth-largest number of peer-reviewed research papers; these numbers have grown at an annual rate of 14% compared to a global average of 4%. Though still under 1% of GDP, science funding has increased each year for more than 20 years. A National postdoctoral program has taken shape with government funding of 2,500 postdoctoral fellowships a year. A startup ecosystem is putting down roots, and academia is building links with industry. A major problem that Indian research has had- standardizing input for varied output has now begun to change.

Indian science needs to connect better with global efforts to address problems unique to India, but relevant in the global context, and to ensure that research capacity is built in a sustainable manner. A robust ecosystem is needed for India to fully participate in global science, through visionary leadership, enabling practices, global visibility, mobility and support for building partnerships, the ability to gain and manage funding, and public engagement.

Research universities also need full autonomy – they are too complex to be governed in any other manner. That is why even the publicly funded institutions in most developed countries enjoy almost full autonomy, with little or no direct involvement by the government in the management or governance of these institutions.

The government has started to actively work on these issues; NEP, for instance, has increased the autonomy of universities.

The stars are aligned for India to play an important role in the global knowledge system. The talent exists, the challenge is support and proactive initiatives. In the Indian context, however, these are major hurdles to overcome.

