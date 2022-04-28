Astrotalk correctly predicted this about Alia & Ranbir

What's common between Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal? Yeah, the fact that they got married recently and the brides wore the lavish Sabyasachi lehengas, but what else?

Well, another similarity is that both these weddings were correctly predicted by the astrologers of Astrotalk much before they were announced publicly or made it to the news. Not just this, the astrologers have even predicted a lot about many more Bollywood couples, including their past and future life. In fact, a few years ago, Astrotalk had also predicted when and how Priyanka Chopra would become a mother.

Astrotalk predicted about Alia-Ranbir marriage in January

Ever since Alia and Ranbir made it official in 2018, people were wondering when the couple will tie the knot. So back in January 2022, when Astrotalk's astrologers bumped into the much-hyped question, they decided to end the discussion once and for all.

"Our astrologers have a history of making such accurate predictions," says Puneet Gupta, CEO of Astrotalk. "As an astrology firm, making predictions about someone's marriage or career, etc. is our job. But predicting when a celeb would get married and publicly announcing the findings is a challenge. Nevertheless, I have always believed in the knowledge of our astrologers, and they keep surprising us with their accurate predictions," Puneet adds.

Astrotalk’s astrologers, back in January 2022, had predicted that Ranbir and Alia would get married in April 2022. The firm had even posted a blog about the same on their website.

Puneet says that making such predictions is a part of the company's trust-building exercise. And similar accurate predictions have been made by it in the past as well, including one about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage.

How did Astrotalk correctly predict Alia and Ranbir's marriage?

The 7th house in astrology indicates marriage. To predict Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Astrotalk claims to have considered a mix of Vedic astrology and numerology.

"Predicting marriage dates is a lengthy process. But long story short, for making marriage predictions, astrologers consider planet Venus for male and Jupiter for female," says astrologers.

Astrologers in January 2022 found an upcoming combination of planets Venus and Jupiter in the 7th house of Alia's chart and also a Venus Dasha in the chart of Ranbir. These combinations were to form in April 2022 in their respective horoscopes, signalling wedding bells.

To confirm the findings, astrologers cross checked the wedding dashas forming for Alia and Ranbir through their Sun sign numbers too. Interestingly, both the results matched.

Alia-Ranbir's compatibility and future prediction

Ranbir and Alia’s Sun signs aren’t compatible but the couple isn't incompatible either, says Astrotalk astrologers adding that such compatibility is rare to find.

"Sun sign compatibility is a strong indicator of the overall relationship between a couple. But in Ranbir and Alia's case, the fact that the Sun Sign compatibility is missing amazed us for once, as despite this odd, they make a great couple together," Astrotalk astrologer says.

So if not Sun Signs, what makes Alia and Ranbir so compatible? The answer is their Sun-Moon aspects. As per astrologers, when someone’s Sun sign is compatible with their partner’s Moon sign, it is strong reinforcement for the relationship.

Alia's Moon sign is Sagittarius and Ranbir's Sun sign is Libra, a match made in heaven. Also, going by numerology. Alia's Moon supports number 6, which is ruled by Venus and Ranbir's Sun sign supports number 2, which is ruled by Moon.

In astrology, Moon and Venus forge a wondrous combination of two positive energies. They get together to make some important aspects in a couple’s life. So post-marriage, we can only expect a lot of increment in the personal and professional life of Alia and Ranbir i.e. “wait for Brahmastra to be a blockbuster for Ranbir and Alia,” astrologers add.

About the wedding date, i.e. April 14, astrologers say that it is a wonderful day for Alia and her future. The sum total of 14 April 2022, adds to number 6, which is Venus, Alia's lucky number. And Venus, as the ruler of love, marriage, etc., promises Alia a very bright future with Ranbir ahead.

