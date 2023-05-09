India, 8th May, 2023: Aswini, a renowned name in the holistic healthcare industry and a household name for its famous Arnica-based homeo hair oil is all set to expand its reach by foraying into digital commerce. The company has launched a comprehensive e-commerce platform to cater to the growing demand for natural and holistic healthcare, hair care, skincare, and healthy food products, making it easier than ever for customers to access and benefit from their premium range.

The platform will showcase an extensive collection of products, including Aditya Herbal Tooth Powder, Hiran Pain Oil, and other high-quality items such as Abhra Turmeric powder, Dia Atta, and more. In addition, customers can find a host of hair care and skin care products like shampoos and bath powders. Each product is made with the best natural ingredients, combining timeless wisdom with modern production techniques to provide superior quality and effectiveness.

Aswini is dedicated to upholding the values of natural medicine and homeopathy, and its entry into the digital space is a testament to its dedication to making holistic healthcare accessible to all. The company's new e-commerce platform will enable customers to conveniently explore and purchase products, receive expert guidance, and experience seamless customer service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aswini Group Provides Holistic Healthcare with Digital Commerce Expansion

Some of the standout products available on the platform include:

Aditya Herbal Tooth Powder: A revolutionary dental care product that harnesses the power of natural herbs to maintain optimal oral hygiene. It effectively combats bad breath, tooth decay, gum inflammation, and other oral health issues while strengthening the teeth and gums.

Hiran Pain Oil: A unique blend of potent natural ingredients designed to provide relief from muscular pain, joint aches, and inflammation. It penetrates deep into the affected areas, stimulating blood circulation and alleviating discomfort.

Aswini Homeo Arnica Hair Oil: A popular household name, this hair oil combines the benefits of Arnica and other natural ingredients in a base of pure coconut to promote healthy hair growth, reduce hair fall, and maintain scalp health. It's a must-have for those seeking strong, lustrous, healthy hair.

Hair Care and Skin Care Products: The platform also offers an extensive range of shampoos and bath powders, specially formulated to nourish the hair and skin with natural ingredients while leaving a refreshing fragrance.

Abhra Turmeric Powder: Abhra turmeric powder is crushed from the turmeric fingers instead of turmeric bulbs to retain the best taste and color of turmeric powder. Sourced from the finest farms, Aswini's Abhra turmeric powder is rich in curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Regular consumption of such Haldi promotes overall health and wellness, aids digestion, and improves skin and brain health.

Atta (Multigrain Flour): Made from the choicest wheat grains, Aswini's Atta is a wholesome, nutritious choice for your regular food. As it is a mix of different nutritious grains like jowar, raagi, etc, it is rich in fiber and low in saturated fats, it's perfect for maintaining a balanced diet as it prevents frequent hunger and makes diabetic people feel energetic for longer periods.

By entering the digital commerce space, Aswini aims to create a one-stop solution for all holistic healthcare, hair care, skincare, and healthy food needs. With an emphasis on providing exceptional quality and value to customers, the company is poised to transform the way people approach and experience natural healthcare.

To explore the complete range of Aswini and experience their digital commerce platform, visit www.aswinishop.com

Aswini is a leading holistic healthcare provider specializing in producing homeopathic, natural ingredient-based products for hair care, and skin care and also manufacturing natural and healthy food products. Aswini stands for Health, Quality, and Service. With a mission to make natural healthcare accessible to all, the company combines ancient wisdom with modern techniques to create effective, high-quality products that promote overall health and wellness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their portfolio includes the much-loved Aswini Arnica Homeo Hair Oil, a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence. For more information, visit www.aswini.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.