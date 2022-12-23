At AICS, the World Meets with Complete Logistics Solutions

Founded in 2014, Arihant International Courier Services attempts to redefine the standards of the field of logistics. This affordable international courier service deserves a special mention for finishing eight successful years in a highly competitive field like logistics. Based in Surat, India, AICS has established offices in more than ten different Indian cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Vapi, etc., within a short span from its initial conception.

AICS strives to cater to the international courier and cargo requirements of business enterprises and entrepreneurs of various fields. Recognized as the only courier company capable of delivering medicines worldwide, the achievements earned by AICS in a short while are incomparable. The efficient team at AICS, headed by the director duo Pratik Shah and Chirag Dodiya, seeks to perfect the field of logistics with sophisticated technology.

Going by the registered brand name of AICS and a registered trademark of ‘courier’, AICS Logistics Private Limited features numerous logistics services worldwide. Some of the most sought-after services of the organization include international document delivery, regular courier services, food delivery, medicine delivery, air freight, sea freight, hazardous goods delivery, unaccompanied baggage delivery, etc.

The options to deliver anywhere in the world are because of the solid network that the organization has maintained with the leading courier companies of various countries like the USA, Dubai, Singapore, China, Japan, France, etc. The time-definite delivery of all kinds of goods in numerous countries has already created immense international goodwill for the organization.

The team at AICS consists of more than 40 employees who constantly put forth more significant efforts to maintain the firm’s reputation globally. The efficient customer care and strong IT teams complement the administrative team promptly. Having a comprehensive logistics network and the pressure to cater to the needs of hundreds of clients daily could sound highly overwhelming. Still, the professionals at AICS make it seem so effortless.

The timely and intact delivery of fragile goods, courteous customer service, robust complaint redressal system, accurate tracking information, included packing services, door delivery to any country, free insurance, free warehousing, etc., are some of the most notable aspects of AICS. The highly transparent price policy, constant updates on the consignment via multiple contact media, custom clearance, pickup services, etc., are some other favorite features at AICS.

Customers can choose from the 100+ courier services collaborating with AICS and can choose any mode of shipment through the online AICS platform to avail of their services. The user can pack their consignment or use the packing service of AICS and get the consignment picked up. The sender gets a highly-precise tracking link that is updated frequently.

AICS takes pride in being India's top-rated foreign shipping company, with an impressive customer community of more than 6000 members. The company's expansion into more than ten branches within three years is nothing short of sheer achievement. The solid contacts and collaborations to serve across 220 countries and more have given the organization a significant lead in logistics.

Among hundreds and thousands of logistics and international courier services across India, AICS earns the prime place due to its commitment to providing premium service to its valued customer community. And they behold the dream of growing into hundreds of branches across and outside India one day and providing affordable and efficient logistics services to even the world’s farthest corners.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.