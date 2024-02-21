At Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Culinary Secret Revealed: Bombay Diner the Restaurant

Navi Mumbai has just welcomed a new gem, and it goes by the name of Bombay Diner. Situated in the heart of Kharghar, this restaurant is not just a place to satiate your hunger; it's an experience that promises to tantalize your taste buds.

A Culinary Journey Unveiled: From Lucknow's Heart to Bombay's Soul

The menu at Bombay Diner is a love letter to the rich culinary heritage of Lucknow, carefully transported to the vibrant heart of Bombay.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

An exquisite array of dishes, with specialities ranging from Biryanis and Tikkas to Tandoor, Chinese, Thai, and Continental delights.

A Culinary Haven Crafted with Family Legacy

The visionary team behind this culinary haven are the talented Abhilash Walke, Rayn and Sameer Khan.

Bombay Diner is committed to provide an experience that feels like home. Specializing in Tandoor and Oriental Cuisine, the menu is a carefully crafted journey through authentic flavours.

The visionary team behind this culinary haven are the talented Abhilash Walke and Sameer Khan.

Abhilash, a seasoned chef from IHM Aurangabad with over 5 years of experience, has honed his skills working with prestigious brands such as Taj, Hyatt, and massive restaurant chains across India. His expertise adds a new dimension to the culinary offerings at Bombay Diner, blending traditional flavours with contemporary techniques.

Sameer, hails from the culturally royal city of Lucknow. With his deep-rooted expertise and the family's treasure trove of recipes, brings a unique touch to every dish served at Bombay Diner. Their pride lies in a closely guarded secret recipe for biryani and kebabs, passed down through generations, making each bite a taste of tradition and a cherished family legacy.

The mentor Rayn is Guiding Sameer and Abhilash on this journey. His guidance has been instrumental in shaping the identity of Bombay Diner. He has 12 years of experience in established businesses across various sectors, demonstrating deep knowledge of services and products.

A Mission Rooted in Wellness and Quality

The inception of Bombay Diner stems from a shared concern of low-quality food standards that pose innumerable health risks. Bombay Diner aims to serve food that not only delights the taste buds but also adheres to a commitment to quality.

At Bombay Diner, you won't find artificial colours or taste enhancers; only natural, wholesome ingredients those are gentle on the stomach and soul.

A Royal Treatment for Every Guest

At Bombay Diner, hospitality is a heartfelt gesture. Every plate is served with precision, treating every customer like royalty. The passion for creating an emotional connection with food is evident in every detail.

In the town of Kharghar, Bombay Diner awaits, promising more than just a dining experience—it's an emotion, a connection, and a celebration of good food.

Come, join us, and let your taste buds revel in the extraordinary!

Bombay Diner

Shop no. 33/34, Hariom Heritage, opposite Kesar Harmony, Sector 21, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 410210

For Booking call : 95945 45737

https://g.co/kgs/zoSRGJA

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.