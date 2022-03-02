Atelier, an artistic space by Artize, ushers in a revolution in bathware retail

Mumbai: Artize has launched its flagship retail space, known as the Atelier luxury bath gallery, to showcase its products in a bold, new format that aims to transform the world of bathware retail. The Atelier, French for ‘workshop’, has been imaginatively envisioned by the renowned designer Michael Foley, to manifest the brand’s design ethos: Born From Art.

At the Atelier, patrons are encouraged to touch, feel, and experience the ultimate craftsmanship of Artize products in an ambience inspired by the contemporary art gallery. It invites visitors to slow down and explore at leisure the artistic roots of the designs, and the fine aesthetic of the meticulously designed products—which go beyond mere functionality and shine as standalone objets d’art.

The hands-on experience is further enhanced by the in-house curators providing expert guidance based on an individual’s requirements. The first Atelier, spread over 4,000 square feet on two floors, is now open in Mumbai at: 20, Famous Studio Lane, off Doctor Elijah Moses Road, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400011. This will be followed by new spaces in New Delhi and Bengaluru soon.

The spotlight at the Atelier is on two Artize collections: Signature and Select. The innovative and sculptural pieces that define the Signature collection remain unparalleled in their design and draw inspiration from iconic movements such as Art Deco. While the Select collection travels far and wide for its design influences, from the Turkish floral pottery to modern-day minimalism.

In addition, the Atelier features the complete range including wellness solutions like bathtubs, saunas, steam cabins, whirlpools, and an intelligent, touch-based electronic water-mixer system.

An avant-garde space by Artize that aims to transform the bath retail landscape forever, Atelier is all set to welcome discerning patrons seeking unparalleled artistic luxury in their bath spaces.

For more information about Artize Atelier and the collections, visit www.artize.com

About Artize

Artize is a luxury bath brand created by, and for, design connoisseurs. With art-inspired designs, minimalistic forms, and meticulous finishes, the brand’s collections signal the onset of a new era in bathroom luxury. A view that is shared by some of the world’s most respected design awards including Reddot, iF, GoodDesign, ElleDecor and many more, which have recognised and awarded Artize products like Linea, Tailwater, Tiaara, Confluence and many more.

