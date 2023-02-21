Athulya Senior Care and Pallium India launch palliative care services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Athulya Senior Care, in partnership with Pallium India, has launched palliative care services in the senior care sector in South India to address the increasing need for specialized palliative care in India. The launch of this service comes at a time when access to palliative care remains limited in the country, with less than 2% of India's 1.2 billion people having access to it.

According to Mr. Srinivasan G, the Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, "Palliative care is expected to become a critical sector for senior care centres in India, and we are proud to be the first comprehensive senior care centre in South India to offer Palliative Care services for seniors." The partnership with Pallium India aims to provide the best possible care to patients and their families, with the goal of improving senior care in the country.

Dr. Sreedevi Warrier, Head of the Education and Skill-building division of Pallium India, emphasized the importance of making palliative care accessible to all who need it. She added, "By working with Athulya Senior Care, we are bringing this critical service to senior citizens in South India and training the clinical team to provide the highest quality care."

As a part of the partnership, Pallium India will train doctors, nursing staff, and other key members at all Athulya Senior Care centres to provide palliative care services to senior citizens. This includes pain and symptom management training, end-of-life care, and communication skills, among other critical areas. The absence of palliative care services in healthcare institutions, particularly in the private sector, is a major challenge, particularly for working families.

"We are committed to expanding our reach and providing this service to senior citizens in new cities soon," Mr. Srinivasan said. He also emphasized that access to palliative care should not be limited by geography or financial constraints, and the company will continue to work towards this goal.

The launch of the Palliative Care Service from Athulya Senior Care marks a significant step forward in the efforts to bring specialized care to seniors in need in India and highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality care to its seniors.

For more information, visit https://athulyaseniorcare.com/

