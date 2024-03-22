Atlanta Council Honours Indian American Leader Dr. Nazeera Dawood for Women’s History Month

Atlanta, Georgia, 20 March - The Atlanta City Council has bestowed a prestigious honor upon Dr. Nazeera Dawood, the esteemed founder and CEO of Vendorship, Inc., recognizing her exceptional contributions and service to the Greater Atlanta community. This recognition comes as a significant highlight during Women’s History Month, celebrating the achievements and resilience of women across the globe. A special ceremony, held on March 7th, saw the Atlanta City Council officially declare March 7th as Dr. Nazeera Dawood Day, followed by a reception at Atlanta City Hall to commemorate Dr. Dawood’s remarkable accomplishments.

Andrea L. Boone, Member of the Atlanta City Council, expressed, "Dr. Nazeera Dawood encapsulates the spirit of Women's History Month with her unwavering commitment to public health and economic empowerment. Her path from earning a medical degree to establishing Vendorship showcases her vision and resilience. Dr. Nazeera's leadership not only uplifts women and minority-owned businesses but also cultivates a spirit of community and collaboration across Atlanta.”

Viren Mayani, recognized as a global thought leader, extended his greetings during the ceremony. Darryl Ricardo Matthews Sr., Director of Business Development at Vendorship, introduced the honoree, followed by the Proclamation Presentation by Councilmember Andrea L Boone. Additional speakers at the event included Monidipa Das, Madhu Pareek, Veni Nanjundiah, and Richard Johnson. Burleigh Singleton delivered the closing remarks.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Nazeera remarked, "As we strive to make diversity and inclusion less of an ideal and more of a common practice, companies like Vendorship can serve as an example of how to bring equitable access and opportunities to all businesses."

Dr. Nazeera hails from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Her professional journey is marked by two decades of unwavering dedication and service across various sectors, encompassing impactful roles in both public and private domains, including significant contributions to non-profit organizations. Originating from a successful medical career in India, she expanded her expertise by earning a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

During her tenure as a research project manager at Emory University, Dr. Nazeera Dawood was honoured as a ‘We are Emory, 100 Community Builders.’ Additionally, she served as an adjunct professor at Morehouse School of Medicine and assumed the role of President for the South Asian Public Health Association (SAPHA). A graduate of Leadership Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Community Police Academy, she has continually demonstrated her commitment to community engagement and leadership.

Recognized for her outstanding public service, Dr. Nazeera Dawood has received accolades from the American Tamil Medical Association and has actively contributed to the community as a monthly columnist for the Forsyth County News. Fluent in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, she has leveraged her linguistic skills to foster inclusivity and engagement within diverse communities.

Dr. Nazeera Dawood's advocacy for diversity and inclusion was further highlighted when the Georgia House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 591 designating January 19, 2022, as Dr. Nazeera Dawood Reaffirmation of Diversity in Patriotism Day. This commendation, sponsored by State Rep. Angelika Kausche and cosponsored by State Reps. Todd Jones and Josh McLaurin, underscored her commitment to promoting unity and inclusiveness.

Previously, Dr. Nazeera Dawood was honoured with a proclamation from Fulton County, recognizing October 1 as Dr. Nazeera Dawood Appreciation Day, further emphasizing her profound impact on the local community.

Drawing upon her extensive experience in public service, including roles such as Director of the Fulton County Health Department Division of Health Promotion and Chief of Staff of the Chairman’s Office of Board of Commissioners, Dr. Nazeera Dawood gained invaluable insights into the intricacies of government procurement processes. This wealth of experience laid the foundation for the establishment of Vendorship, a pioneering endeavour aimed at revolutionizing government contracting and fostering equitable opportunities for businesses.

About Vendorship Inc.:

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, Vendorship Inc is at the forefront of transforming government contracting. By providing inclusive access to revenue-generating contracts, the company aids businesses in securing a share of the $3 trillion available in local, state, and federal contracts. Vendorship simplifies the proposal process, guiding clients through complexities and matching them with optimal bid requests for consistently successful submissions. Additionally, through coaching and interaction, Vendorship empowers clients to present new technologies to government agencies seeking innovative solutions.

Expanding its reach, Vendorship India was founded in January 2024 with its office location in Bengaluru, and is currently in the phase of growth within the Indian market.

For more information, please visit Vendorship's website at vendorship.net, contact them via email at info@vendorship.net or connect with them on social media platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn or by phone at (404) 982-4070.

