Atomic Clinic: Reshaping Aesthetic & Dermatology Care in Purvanchal

In the heart of Purvanchal, a revolution in aesthetic & dermatology care has been unfolding since November 2022. Atomic Clinic, founded by Dr. Sneha Gupta and Dr. Ashish Gupta, has rapidly emerged as the leading Skin, Hair, and Laser Center in the region. This transformation is not just about advanced treatments; it's a story of fulfilling a dire need in Purvanchal – a need for world-class aesthetic & dermatology care.

The Genesis of Excellence

For years, residents of Purvanchal had to travel to metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for their skin and hair concerns. Recognizing this struggle, Dr. Sneha Gupta, an MBBS, MD, and a dermatology degree holder from the University of South Wales, UK, along with Dr. Ashish Gupta, an MBBS, MD, and Metabolic Physician, envisioned a center that would bring the best of aesthetic care to the doorstep of Purvanchal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A Visionary doctor and an Entrepreneur: Dr Sneha Gupta

Dr. Sneha Gupta, MBBS, MD, Aesthetic Physician & Cosmetic Dermatologist

Dr. Sneha Gupta, a winner of 7 prestigious awards including the Kashi Ratna Award, is not just a founder but a visionary. Her expertise in anti-aging treatments and her fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM), USA, have been instrumental in shaping Atomic Clinic's success. As a member of AAAM, she brings global standards to the clinic's doorstep.

World-Class Technology at Your Service

An array of world-class lasers

At Atomic Clinic, the array of world-class lasers like Alma Harmony XL Pro, Alma Accent Prime, Alma Soprano Ice, G3 Fractional CO2 Laser, and Advanced Hydrafacial Machines, stand as a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. These technologies are not just tools but enablers of dreams for those seeking the best in aesthetic treatments.

A Spectrum of Advanced Treatments

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including but not limited to:

Anti-Aging Treatments: Led by Dr. Sneha Gupta's expertise, these treatments include Botox, fillers, Profhilo and other advanced anti-aging solutions.

Led by Dr. Sneha Gupta's expertise, these treatments include Botox, fillers, Profhilo and other advanced anti-aging solutions. Hair Transplant: Led by qualified Plastic Surgeons, Atomic Clinic offers top class Hair Transplant services.

Led by qualified Plastic Surgeons, Atomic Clinic offers top class Hair Transplant services. Laser Hair Removal : Utilizing the Alma Soprano Ice for effective and pain-free hair removal.

: Utilizing the Alma Soprano Ice for effective and pain-free hair removal. Skin Rejuvenation: Comprehensive treatments for various skin concerns, including melasma, acne scars, and pigmentation, using advanced laser systems.

Comprehensive treatments for various skin concerns, including melasma, acne scars, and pigmentation, using advanced laser systems. Post-Pregnancy Care : Tailored treatments for post-pregnancy body rejuvenation, including stretch mark reduction and body contouring.

: Tailored treatments for post-pregnancy body rejuvenation, including stretch mark reduction and body contouring. Acne and Acne Scar Treatment: Specialized treatments using

state-of-the-art technology for both active acne and residual scarring.

Hair Loss Treatments: Innovative solutions for hair restoration and scalp health, including PRP therapy and advanced hair growth treatments.

Innovative solutions for hair restoration and scalp health, including PRP therapy and advanced hair growth treatments. Vaginal Rejuvenation: Non-invasive procedures for enhancing intimate wellness and comfort.

Non-invasive procedures for enhancing intimate wellness and comfort. Chemical Peels and Dermabrasion: For skin resurfacing and revitalization.

For skin resurfacing and revitalization. MediFacials: Including HydraFacial and other customized facial treatments for deep skin nourishment and rejuvenation.

Including HydraFacial and other customized facial treatments for deep skin nourishment and rejuvenation. Cosmetic Dermatology: A range of cosmetic procedures, including mole removal, earlobe repair, and lip enhancement.

A range of cosmetic procedures, including mole removal, earlobe repair, and lip enhancement. Plastic Surgery: Including procedures like rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Including procedures like rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast augmentation. Dentistry Services: Comprehensive dental care, including cosmetic dentistry.

What sets Atomic Clinic apart is not just its technology but its team of highly qualified and experienced doctors. With over a decade of experience, the team embodies the clinic's ethos of excellence and patient-centric care.

Join the Aesthetic & Dermatology Revolution

As we continue to redefine aesthetic & dermatology care in Purvanchal, we invite you to experience the Atomic difference. Whether it's for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, or hair care, Atomic Clinic is your partner in your journey to beauty and confidence.

For consultations and more information, reach out to us at +91-7310103481, 9005693227.

Our Center: N b/256 A, Newada, Sunderpur, Varanasi, UP-221005

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.