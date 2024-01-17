Attain your skincare resolutions with these top dermatologists in 2024

Are you sick of making the same old resolutions every year? Reflecting on the year that was and thinking about what the future may hold, it is a good time for a fresh start—and even fresher face. That is why we have put together a list of top 10 dermats to look upto for your skincare & haircare needs.

1. Dr. Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Ameesha Mahajan, a luminary in the field, the clinic specializes in crafting personalized pre-wedding skincare experiences. Within their avant-garde facility, discover a realm of advanced treatments, from rejuvenating facials to lip enhancements and beauty infusions, ensuring a perpetual glow in your everyday life. Eden Skin Clinic seamlessly marries cutting-edge technologies with a bespoke touch, placing client satisfaction at its core. Regardless of age or gender, entrust Eden Skin Clinic for an unmatched skincare odyssey. Illuminate 2024 with confidence, guided by the top-tier dermatologists at Eden Skin Clinic.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Address: SCO 35-36, Second Floor, Above Starbucks, D Block, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

Phone: +91 7710117777

Email: connect@edenskin.clinic

2. Dr. Aanchal Panth (MBBS. MD.), Consultant Dermatologist & Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dermafollix Hair Transplant and Skin Clinic

With a solid foundation in Clinical Dermatology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr. Panth is a dedicated skin educator prioritizing a science-first approach. She is experienced in various laser techniques; she combines academic excellence with practical skills to offer best treatment to all her patients. She has enmassed a large social media following of more than 2.5 million across social media platforms. Having successfully performed over 1500 Hair Restoration Surgeries, Dr. Panth stands out for her ability to transplant up to 9000 grafts in a single patient, achieving exceptional density. Dr. Aanchal Panth’s academic acumen and refined clinical proficiency have established her as a sought-after dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon in Gujarat.

Address: UG 9-10 Sheron plaza Besides D khushalbhai jewellers Parle point Athwalines Surat: 395007

Phone: +91 7046067000

Email: aanchalpanth@gmail.com

3. Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi MBBS, MD (Dermatology, AIIMS New Delhi) & Co-Founder, MedLinks

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi is a dermatologist of international repute and specialises in advanced Skin and hair treatments. After graduating from prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, he co-founded MedLinks, a state-of-the-art centre for Advanced Dermatology and hair Transplants. Dr. Chaturvedi’s non-surgical procedure to re-contour and transform the heavy lower face and poor jawline to a more beautiful, feminine shape was the first in his series of breakthrough procedures called “Face360”. He is also known for his breakthrough innovations in the field of treating hyperpigmentation and ageing skin, treatment of difficult acne and acne scars, non-surgical body shaping and artistic hair transplants. Dr Chaturvedi is one of the first Indian doctors to be felicitated in House of Commons, British Parliament for his contribution in the field of Dermatology in 2018.

Phone: +91 9560500888

Address:A-1 304, Safdarjung Enclave, South Delhi

Email: drpankaj@medlinks.in

4. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder & Medical Director, ISAAC Luxe

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has achieved commendable milestones in the field of aesthetic medicine because of her tremendous work. She has an experienced team of dermatologists at various centres of ISAAC Luxe across India which she has founded after practising aesthetic medicine for 10 years by observing people’s general concerns and problems related to their skin. She herself introduced many advance & FDA approved technologies in India. The idea behind Isaac Luxe is to provide a wide range of services and products, including but not limited to routine skin & hair exams, beauty & cosmetic procedures, and the treatment of skin disorders. Isaac houses the best technologies like HydraFacial elite, Morpheus 8, 4 D light laser, GG glow, photo glow infusion, emface, photo glow infusions which assist in achieving the skin goals with minimal downtime and gives long lasting results.

Phone: +91 93118 83900; +91 93118 83898

Email: Drgeetika@isaac-wellness.com

Location: New Delhi| Bangalore| Pune Maharashtra| Gurugram | Mumbai | Noida | Hyderabad

5. Dr Chytra V Anand, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinic

Dr. Chytra V Anand is one of South India’s leading chain of Medical Beauty. A world-esteemed Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Chytra V enhances and encourages confidence through the power of Medical Beauty. Her revolutionary Cosmetic Dermatology with Kosmoderma transformed the dynamics in the way beauty is perceived. Her expertise and knowledge have made her a paragon to the younger generations who are aspiring to have a prosperous career. In her brand-new endeavour, she launched India’s First Made Safe Certified Active Skin Care Solution for Skin of Colour/ Indian Skin- SKINQ. With over 200k followers on Instagram, she is today the go-to Indian Beauty Guru providing magic solutions to skincare.

Phone: +91 7676076376

Email: drchytra@kosmoderma.com

Location: Delhi | Bangalore | Chennai

6. Dr. Sama Rais, Founder & Medical Head, Derma Hub

Dr. Sama Rais is a board-certified dermatologist, specialising in clinical and aesthetic dermatology. She has authored chapters in Indian textbooks of dermatology and cosmetology. Besides formal trainings in Lasers and dermatosurgery from Singapore, she has received several trainings in non-surgical facelift treatments, under the guidance of international experts from cross the globe. A thorough understanding of facial anatomy makes non-surgical facelifts her forte – using unique combinations of lasers, energy based devised and fillers, especially owing to her expertise with microcannula for fillers. Her in depth knowledge to deal with patients from all walks of life, owing to over a decade of experience with several clinics across the city, government hospitals, educational institutes of international repute and corporate hospitals, makes Derma Hub a one stop shop for all things skin!

Address: 308, Royal Plaza, Between Citi Mall and Infinity Mall, Above China gate / Tap Restaurant, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053

Phone: +91 9819371444

Email: doc.sama@gmail.com

7. Dr. Neha Khuraana, MD, a Board-certified Dermatologist and Founder, House of Aesthetics

Dr. Neha Khuraana, with over a decade of experience in the industry, is the founder and chief dermatologist at House of Aesthetics in Delhi. Her unwavering dedication to natural aesthetics and a proven track record of delivering results through honest and practical consultations have earned her a stellar reputation. Dr. Khuraana's Instagram provides valuable skincare tips that are easy to apply. Her approach combines deep skincare knowledge with a commitment to enhancing natural beauty. She is a trusted name in the aesthetics field, helping clients achieve their desired look while staying true to themselves.

Address: B-23, Ground Floor, N Block Market, 1, Block B, Greater Kailash I, Delhi 110048

Phone: +91 8368770717

Email: drnehadermat@gmail.com

8. Dr. Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Skinzest

Dr. Noopur Jain is one of the pioneers to bring in new technologies in the field of dermatology. With over 10 years of experience in the field of Aesthetics & Cosmetic Dermatology, she has treated various celebrities and patients with her minimally invasive techniques that has helped her to garner her unique reputation in the field. She always gives priority to patient’s wellbeing, and she is intrinsically involved in every patient’s skincare and weight loss journey. A renowned and experienced speaker, Dr. Noopur Jain is invited to various national and international conferences and is on a mission to help people be the best versions of themselves. She is always trying to get the latest treatments from the world and introduce them in her own practise for her patients.

Address: 4305 GF, DLF PHASE 4, near Galleria Market, Gurgaon-12209

Phone: +91 8810428693

Email: drnoopur@skinzest.com

9. Dr. Nidhi Gupta, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Aloe & Me

Dr Nidhi Gupta has completed her MD from the prestigious DY Patil University Pune. She is a cosmetic dermatologist driven by a passion for delivering safe and effective skincare. Leveraging her 10 years of experience as a skin specialist, Dr. Nidhi has launched – ALOE & ME – India’s first dermatologist- formulated home- grown skincare brand. She aims to harness the magical power of Aloe as a base ingredient for all her product formulations. She has also launched an initiative SAVE SENSITIVE SKIN through which she is spreading awareness around the importance of skin hygiene.

Address: Jeevan Jyoti Clinic & Nursing Home, M-131, Vikaspuri, Delhi-110018

Phone Number: +91 9971673282

Email: wellness1802@gmail.com

10. Dr Sonia Tekchandani, Dermatologist & Co-Founder, Tender Skin International

Dr Sonia Tekchandani is a renowned dermatologist and Co-Founder of Tender Skin International, India & UAE. With over 25 years of clinical & teaching experience, she is known for her par-excellence injector skills and her eye for facial aesthetics. An established author of 2 books and a leading expert in aesthetic medicine, she has been featured among the top 50 dermatologists in India in 2020. She has delivered major lectures all over the world and won numerous prestigious awards, including an award for her paper on Bio Fillers - A new galenical in antiaging by the Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India (CDSI) and was amongst the first paper presenters across Dubai Derma, Kuwait derma on Oral Glutathione as a skin brightening agent. Dr Sonia is a member of several international faculties including IADVL, CDSI, ADC, and Dubai Derma to name a few.

Address: Khar West, Andheri West, Malad West (Mumbai) | Koregaon Park (Pune)

Phone: +91 7039044525

Email: info@tenderskininternational.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.