Attention Homemakers: Get the Ultimate Pocket Booster for Your Budget

How much money do you spend to run your home each month? This is a big question faced by every homemaker. Back in the day, our parents used to withdraw a fixed amount at the beginning of the month to pay for household expenses. Today, we have multiple payment modes, and many of us struggle to keep tabs on how much we are spending. What if you get a convenient way to pay all the bills and track the expenses too?

The ultimate solution for all your household expenses is Pocket UPI — an innovative feature from MobiKwik! It lets you make UPI payments from your MobiKwik wallet without the need to link your bank account. This can work as a dedicated expense account, which homemakers can use to budget for household expenses like groceries, utility bills, staff salaries, etc. Read on to know more.

One app for all household expenses

With MobiKwik Pocket UPI, you don’t need multiple payment modes. This one app can be used to pay for all kinds of household expenses — online as well as offline. You can use it to pay the vegetable vendor or use QR Code to pay for groceries. MobiKwik Pocket UPI works for pretty much everything.

Budget every expense

One of the major advantages of a dedicated account for home expenses is that every payment you make is accounted for. This makes it very simple to track all the expenses at the end of the month. You immediately get to know if you spent more or ended up saving for the month. If the increase in expenses becomes a trend, you can initiate course correction.

Easy to use

MobiKwik Pocket UPI offers a user-friendly platform that is easy to use, even for those who are not tech-savvy. You can make payments with just a simple tap on your smartphone. There is no need to enter a PIN to complete any transaction. The app is secured with a fingerprint or Face ID (depending upon your phone) — ensuring that each and every transaction is fast and seamless.

Preloaded wallet

MobiKwik Pocket UPI is linked to the MobiKwik digital wallet and all the payments you make on QR or UPI ID are deducted from the wallet balance. You can add a fixed amount of money to your MobiKwik wallet, using UPI/credit card/debit card, at the beginning of each month and use Pocket UPI to pay for all household expenses. It is not mandatory to link your bank account to MobiKwik Pocket UPI to make payments or add money.

Swift payments

You can't run your home smoothly if your bills and groceries aren't paid on time. MobiKwik Pocket UPI ensures that every transaction will go through without any delay. A preloaded wallet for payments decreases the chances of disruptions caused by busy servers or technical glitches, ensuring smoother money management at home!

Get Pocket UPI today

Segregating your home expenses using Mobikwik Pocket UPI is simple and can be done effortlessly. All you need is a smartphone with internet connectivity and you are good to go! Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Step 1: Download the MobiKwik App and set it up

Step 2: Go to ‘Pocket UPI’ and tap ‘Add money’

Step 3: Enter the amount you want to allocate to home-related spends

Step 4: Use a bank account, credit card, or UPI to add money

Step 5: You are ready! Just scan any QR code or enter a UPI ID to start making payments

Download the MobiKwik App and get started today!

