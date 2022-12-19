Home / Brand Stories / Atul Jain announces ModAir Aviation’s induction of the second aircraft

Atul Jain announces ModAir Aviation’s induction of the second aircraft

brand stories
Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:15 PM IST

This aircraft would be leased to an upcoming FTO preparing to commence operations in the Madhya Pradesh state of India. Towards the end of December 2022, the Company would be inducting the third aircraft under their kitty, ready for another lease in the Indian Aviation Industry

Atul Jain announces ModAir Aviation’s induction of the second aircraft
Atul Jain announces ModAir Aviation’s induction of the second aircraft
ByHT Brand Studio

December 19: ModAir Aviation is proud to announce the induction of the second aircraft under its wings after Tecnam P2006T. This inducted airplane is Diamond DA40, a flight training four-seater aircraft that touchdown at Ahmedabad. The import of this aircraft is facilitated under the guidelines of IFSC – GIFT City. This aircraft would be leased to an upcoming FTO preparing to commence operations in the Madhya Pradesh state of India. Towards the end of December 2022, the Company would be inducting the third aircraft under their kitty, ready for another lease in the Indian Aviation Industry.

ModAir Aviation is poised to support our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Vision for Skill Development thru importing and leasing flight training aircraft for FTO for Pilot training, which would eventually benefit the ever-expanding Indian Aviation Sector. The fresh leash of pilots, tomorrow would also be flying for various Scheduled, Non-Scheduled Airline as well as RCS Operators for the most concentrated programme of UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik).

Atul Jain, Director ModAir Aviation said “We are excited to welcome the second aircraft under our Company. We take pride in supporting our Hon’ble PM’s vision. Very soon we would be inducting our third aircraft. Currently, the Company’s concentration is on the Fight Training category of Aircraft for the Indian market by Importing, Finance and Leasing aircraft to various FTO – Flight Training Organization in India.”

Ashish Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer, ModAir Aviation added “We extend our sincere thanks to the Government of India & the IFSC Authority for providing the required platform in the form of GIFT City, which surely proved to be a catalyst. Financing & Leasing facility has always been an outcry for the Indian Aviation sector. Earlier this, we used to glare at the facilities of the West, but not anymore now.”

ModAir Aviation IFSC Private Limited is one of the leading Leasing and Finance Companies based out of IFSC GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. ModAir Aviation deals in the purchase, sale and leasing of aircraft from across the world thru their worldwide network. The company believes in the sourcing of aircraft at the most competitive deals so as to enable the Clients to keep the cost of acquisition to the bare minimum levels which helps to optimize the cash flow and concentrate on the other essential cost heads.

ModAir Aviation IFSC Private Limited

1631, 16th Floor, Signature Building, Block 13-B, GIFT City, Gujarat, India

Email : ceo@modair.in

Phone : +91 9311955234

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out