Atyadri Rehaklinik Achieves 200+ Transition Care Patients & 200% YoY Revenue Growth

India, 22nd May 2023: Atyadri Rehaklinik and Hospital, India's first fully integrated transition care hospital, is proud to announce that it has completed care for more than 200 transition care patients since its opening and has achieved an impressive 200% year-over-year revenue growth rate from FY1 Q1 2022 to FY2 Q1 2023. Atyadri Rehaklinik and Hospital is ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems certified and a pioneer in transition care, providing a unique post-hospital care experience to patients during the transition from hospital to home.

Atyadri Rehaklinik was founded to address the challenges and inconveniences faced by patients and their families after medical or surgical interventions. A family faces several problems in making arrangements at home for elderly patients. Nuclear family, NRI children, arranging for nursing care physiotherapy, lack of privacy around bureau staff and abuse of elderly all add to the problems. Additionally, working family members need to take leave from work affecting their professional life. Atyadri's in-house facility provides a one-stop solution for all these problems and ensures a stress-free recovery period for the family and the patient.

Atyadri Rehaklinik and Hospital offer post-hospital care after any surgery, e.g. orthopaedic surgery, general surgery, cancer surgery, joint replacement and neurosurgery. It also provides post-hospital care service following a pelvic fracture or surgery and spine fracture or surgery. Additionally, it offers post-hospital care after stroke and paralysis, covering all aspects of the care of stroke patients. Atyadri also covers long-term ICU care, palliative and hospice care. Furthermore, Atyadri centre for assisted living offers premium assisted living services for elderly and bedridden patients.

With the introduction of all-inclusive packages, Atyadri Rehaklinik aims to disrupt the existing market for home care, assisted living centres, long-term ICUs, or HDU care for post-hospital care of elderly and young patients. Atyadri's all-inclusive packages begin from ₹60,000 monthly, making it cheaper than home care services.

"India's transition care market is currently valued at USD 5 billion, which is nascent when compared to the more established markets in the US, Europe, and other western countries. Transition care has already proven to be a successful healthcare model in the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. At Atyadri Rehaklinik, we aim to create a new segment in India's healthcare sector by bridging the crucial gap between hospital care and home care. Our innovative business model, coupled with highly affordable all-inclusive packages, will enable us to deliver transition care services to the masses, thus reducing overall healthcare costs. Supervised post-hospital care ensures faster recovery, reduces infection rates, helps to identify complications earlier and reduces readmission rates for the patient. We are committed to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone and believe that our approach will set a new standard in the industry" Dr ATHARV. P. MORALWAR FOUNDER & DIRECTOR.

Moralwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd manages Atyadri Rehaklinik; it is a bootstrapped startup and has doubled its capacity after completing its successful pilot project. This MSME-registered company is incubated at startup incubator CIBA, Navi Mumbai, further highlighting its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare.

In addition to its holistic care services, Atyadri Rehaklinik and Hospital will soon launch its mobile application that will help streamline central admissions and patient management.

For more information, visit - https://atyadrirehaklinik.com/

Contact us for more details - https://atyadrirehaklinik.com/contact-us/

