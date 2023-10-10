AU Current Account: Extended Banking Hours for Empowering Business Owners

Running a business often means dealing with a hectic schedule and managing financial transactions beyond regular banking hours. Recognizing the needs of business owners, AU Small Finance Bank offers an exceptional solution - the AU Current Account with extended banking hours. In this article, we will explore the features and benefits of this account, which is designed to make banking more accessible and convenient for business owners.

Extended Banking Hours Till 5 PM

One of the standout features of AU Current Account is the extended banking hours which allows business owners to conduct their banking activities till 5 PM. This extension beyond the usual banking hours offers a crucial advantage to the business owners who find it challenging to visit the bank during regular working hours. It provides the flexibility needed to manage financial transactions at their convenience, ensuring that their business operations run smoothly.

Higher Cash Deposit Limit

This feature is especially valuable for businesses that deal with a significant amount of cash on a daily or weekly basis. With a higher cash deposit limit, they can efficiently manage their cash flow without worrying about exceeding limitations.

Instant Zero Balance Account

AU Small Finance Bank recognizes that not all businesses start with significant capital. To cater to the needs of startups and small businesses, the AU Current Account offers an instant zero balance account. This means they can open an account without the need for a minimum balance, eliminating unnecessary financial constraints and making banking more accessible.

Free AU Business Debit Card

AU Current Account also comes with a complimentary AU Business Debit Card. This powerful tool simplifies business transactions by providing easy access to the account. Whether the business owner needs to make payments, withdraw cash, or manage expenses, AU Debit Card offers convenience and efficiency.

Conclusion

AU Current Account with extended banking hours is tailored to meet the unique needs of business owners. The combination of extended banking hours till 5 PM, a higher cash deposit limit, and a free AU Business Debit Card makes it a comprehensive solution for managing the banking needs of business efficiently. Whether it is a startup looking for flexibility or an established business seeking convenience, AU Current Account ensures that they have access to the banking services when they need them. If you are a business owner, with AU Small Finance Bank as your trusted financial partner, you can focus on growing your business while AU takes care of your banking needs. Open your AU Current Account today and experience the difference in banking designed with businesses in mind.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

