AU Savings Account Now Offers up to 7.25%* Interest p.a. with Monthly Interest Payouts!

AU Small Finance Bank, a trusted name in banking, is happy to announce a higher interest rate to its Savings Account. The AU Savings Account, a long-standing favourite among savers and investors, now offers an impressive interest rate of up to 7.25%* p.a., coupled with the added convenience of monthly interest payouts.

In response to the evolving needs of its customers, AU Small Finance Bank has bolstered the AU Savings Account's interest rates, making it an even more attractive choice for those seeking robust returns on their savings. The AU Savings Account continues to provide the reliability and convenience that customers have come to trust.

Key Highlights:

1. Upgraded Interest Rate:

AU Small Finance Bank's Savings Account now offers an industry leading high interest rate of up to 7.25% p.a. This unmatched rate ensures that your hard-earned money continues to grow steadily, helping you meet your financial objectives more effectively. What sets us apart is that our Savings Account interest rates are on par with or even exceed the Fixed Deposit rates typically offered by other banks. This means you can enjoy high returns without locking your funds into a fixed deposit.

2. Monthly Interest Payouts:

The AU Savings Account goes beyond the norm by offering monthly interest payouts. This means that you can enjoy the compounding benefit on the interest earned every month, providing you with a regular income stream to cater to your financial needs or reinvest as you see fit.

3. Trusted Banking Partner:

AU Small Finance Bank, with its 28 years of experience as a financial institution and 6 years in banking, has built its reputation on trust and reliability. As the largest small finance bank, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of your funds. With the AU Savings Account, you can be rest assured that your financial interests are well protected, and your hard-earned money is in safe hands.

4. Seamless Access:

AU Small Finance Bank offers a widespread network of branches and ATMs, making it easy for you to access your savings account at your convenience, no matter where you are. With operations established across 1,038 banking touchpoints, we serve 41.3 Lac+ customers in 21 States & 3 Union Territories, all supported by our dedicated employee base of 28,446 professionals.

5. Digital Banking Convenience:

Manage your AU Savings Account effortlessly through our user-friendly mobile banking platform – AU 0101 Digital Bank. You can easily keep track of your account, check balances, and initiate transactions with ease. Moreover, we offer the convenience of opening a Savings Account via video banking on AU 0101 Digital Bank, eliminating the need to visit a branch. Experience the future of banking from the comfort of your home.

6. Suitable for All:

Whether you're just beginning your savings journey or looking to diversify your investment portfolio, the AU Savings Account is an inclusive option. You can open an account with a minimal initial deposit and gradually build your savings over time. Additionally, for those seeking enhanced banking experiences, AU Small Finance Bank offers Premium Programs such as AU IVY and Royale. These programs provide exclusive benefits and privileges to elevate your banking experience.

Why AU Savings Account?

The AU Savings Account's upgraded offering aligns with AU Small Finance Bank's customer-centric philosophy, catering to a diverse range of financial objectives:

225+ Brand Discount Offers*: With an AU Debit Card linked to your savings account, you gain access to exclusive discounts and offers from over 225 renowned brands. Enjoy savings on shopping, dining, travel, and more, making every rupee you spend go further.

Instant Account Opening through Video Banking: We understand that your time is valuable. With our cutting-edge video banking service, you can open an AU Savings Account from the comfort of your home or office. Experience hassle-free, paperless account setup with the guidance of our expert banking professionals.

Generating Income: For those seeking a consistent source of passive income, the monthly interest payouts can provide a reliable cash flow to support your lifestyle.

Emergency Fund: Building an emergency fund is a crucial part of financial planning. With the AU Savings Account, you have quick access to funds for unexpected expenses.

Short-Term and Long-Term Savings: Whether you're saving for a short-term goal like a home renovation or a long-term objective like retirement, the AU Savings Account is flexible enough to cater to both.

In addition, please note that deposits of customer with AU Small Finance Bank are covered under the insurance scheme provided by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). DICGC, a subsidiary of the RBI and insures deposits, including Savings, Fixed, Current, and Recurring accounts, up to INR 5,00,000 per depositor. This coverage ensures the safety of your funds with AU Small Finance Bank and giving you peace of mind regarding the security of your savings.

Open Savings Account Today!

Unlock the full potential of your savings with the upgraded AU Savings Account. With interest rates of up to 7.25%* p.a. and monthly interest payouts, AU Small Finance Bank continues to redefine the savings account experience. Ensure your financial future with a bank that's dedicated to your financial success.

To learn more about the AU Savings Account interest rates or to open an account, please visit your nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch or access our online banking portal at https://www.aubank.in/.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.