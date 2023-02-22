AU Savings Account Offers Higher Interest Rate with Monthly Interest Payouts

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

A Savings Account is the most basic type of bank account. People use the account to deposit their savings and access the funds as and when required. Apart from the deposit and withdrawal flexibility, another significant advantage of the account is the interest income it offers. The deposited amount generates interest, depending on the rates offered by the bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result, the Savings Account interest rate is a vital consideration for people looking for a new account. AU Small Finance Bank is one of the top banks offering Savings Accounts with high-interest rates. Along with a plethora of Savings Account options to effectively meet the banking needs of every individual, the largest SFB (Small Finance Bank) in India offers highly competitive interest rates to help customers generate more returns on their hard-earned savings.

Moreover, AU Small Finance Bank's Savings Account come with a monthly interest payout option. With this facility, account holders can choose to receive their interest income every month. As many banks in India follow a quarterly interest payment cycle, it is a welcome move by the leading bank with a reputation to challenge the status quo of the banking industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Features & Benefits of AU Savings Account

Multiple types of high-interest Savings Accounts, including AU Regular Savings Account, AU Salary Account, AU Women Account, AU Sr.Citizen Account, AU NRI Account, Digital Savings Account, and more based on requirement.

Monthly interest payouts on Savings Account to ensure customers can access their interest income at the earliest.

Seamless online banking experience through AU 0101 NetBanking, AU 0101 Mobile App, Video Banking, and WhatsApp Banking.

Your AU Debit Card is a one-stop solution for receiving exciting offers from multiple global brands to enhance your shopping, travel, and dining experiences. Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, JioMart, and Vijay Sales and many others have great deals just for you!

Online account opening via Video KYC to eliminate the need to visit the bank.

Low average monthly balance requirements adds more flexibility to how customers manage their funds.

The monthly interest Savings Account comes with a feature-rich Debit Card, with purchase protection, comprehensive insurance coverage, online shopping discounts, cashbacks, and a host of additional benefits.

Access to a host of financial products and services, including Mutual Funds, Bank Lockers, Insurance, Retail Loans, and more.

A dedicated relationship officer to assist you with all your financial and banking needs.

Almost everything you could do in a branch is available via Video Call. Bank with us face to face using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can connect instantly via Video Call or schedule it for later at your leisure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to Open AU Savings Account

Opening a Savings Account with AU Small Finance Bank is easy. There are 3 routes you can take to open a new Savings Account.

1. Open an Account Offline

Visit the nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch

Fill out the account opening application form

Submit KYC documents and your passport photos

Get started with your new account

2. Open an Account Online through Video KYC

Visit AU Small Finance Bank website

Choose the account you want to open

Fill out the online application form

Upload your KYC documents

Opt for Video KYC, a secure and convenient way of doing your KYC from the comforts of your home or office

Get on a secure video call and verify your identity

Get started with your new Savings Account

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Open an Account through AU 0101 App

Download AU 0101 App from the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS)

Verify your phone number using SMS verification

On the dashboard, click on ‘Apply Now’ and select ‘Savings Account’

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and other details as asked

Do physical KYC through Video KYC, as mentioned above

Get started with your new Savings Account

Why a Savings Account with High-Interest Rate

With everyday expenses continuously rising in India, a high-interest rate Savings Account can be an excellent way to earn a steady additional income. Moreover, if the account comes with a monthly interest payout facility, it can effectively support your monthly expenses and strengthen your finances.

Visit the AU Small Finance Bank website to learn more and apply for Savings Account online or offline today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AU Royale Account

AU Royale Account from AU Small Finance Bank is a premium banking account that takes care of all the personal banking needs of the account holders and offers benefits like family banking, high-interest rates & monthly interest payouts, domestic airport lounge access, monthly cashback, welcome and joining benefits, etc.

AU Platinum Program

Each person in a family has a way of managing finances. Doing it collectively with all involves lots of effort. A premium banking service by AU Small Finance Bank called AU Platinum Program is an exclusive family banking program that will help family members manage their financial expenses seamlessly together. It will provide premium services, special discounts, and exclusive offers to the family with other benefits like high-interest rates and monthly payouts, welcome delights, family banking, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About AU Small Finance Bank

Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, AU Small Finance Bank is the largest Small Finance Bank (SFB) in India. With over 1,000+ touchpoints spread across 21 States and 3 Union Territories, the public-listed bank has an extensive presence in the country. The SFB has stood true to its tagline, "Badlaav Humse Hai", by constantly innovating and offering unique products and services.

The bank recently launched AU 0101, a Digital Banking infrastructure comprising a user-friendly NetBanking portal, Mobile Banking App, Video Banking, and WhatsApp Banking. The extensive range of Accounts, Cards, and Retail Loans offered by the bank, along with high interest, make it an excellent banking companion for every Indian.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}