AU Small Finance Bank Pioneers Customer Convenience with 24x7 Video Banking

In a world driven by technology and innovation, banking is no exception to the transformative power of digital advancements. AU Small Finance Bank, a prominent player in the banking landscape, has taken a significant stride forward by introducing a game-changing solution that promises to redefine customer convenience – the 24x7 Video Banking facility. This pioneering initiative not only reflects the bank's commitment to staying at the forefront of customer-centric innovation but also sets a new standard for accessible and personalized banking services in India.

With the advent of 24x7 Video Banking, AU Small Finance Bank has effectively dismantled the traditional boundaries of banking hours and physical branch visits. This revolutionary service empowers customers to engage in face-to-face video interactions with banking experts, at any time of the day or night, and from virtually any location. As the first bank in India to offer this round-the-clock video banking facility, AU Small Finance Bank underscores its dedication to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience.

Personalized Assistance at Your Fingertips

One of the standout features of AU Small Finance Bank's 24x7 Video Banking is its ability to provide personalized assistance to customers. No longer confined by the limitations of working hours, customers can now connect with banking professionals who are readily available to address a wide range of queries and concerns. Whether it's checking account balances, transferring funds, applying for loans, or seeking advice on financial matters, the video banking platform offers an immediate and tailored solution.

A Paradigm Shift in Convenience

The traditional concept of banking hours no longer applies with the introduction of 24x7 Video Banking. This service is a game-changer for individuals with demanding schedules, unconventional work hours, or those who simply prefer the convenience of banking from their own space. AU Small Finance Bank has recognized the evolving needs of its customers and responded with a solution that aligns perfectly with their lifestyle, ultimately enhancing the level of service and accessibility.

The Human Touch in a Digital Era

While technology has revolutionized banking with online platforms and mobile apps, the personal touch often associated with traditional brick-and-mortar branches has been missed. 24x7 Video Banking bridges this gap by combining the efficiency of technology with the human touch of face-to-face interactions. Customers can now experience the best of both worlds – the convenience of remote banking and the reassurance of a personal connection with a dedicated banking expert.

Real-time Solutions, Instant Gratification

In today's fast-paced world, immediate solutions are of paramount importance. AU Small Finance Bank's 24x7 Video Banking caters precisely to this need. Customers can now seek real-time resolutions to their banking queries, eliminating the frustration of waiting for responses or engaging in lengthy email exchanges. Whether it's resolving a technical issue, clarifying a transaction, or getting advice on financial planning, the video banking platform ensures that answers are just a video call away.

The security features embedded within AU Video Banking include:

1. Mobile Number Authentication through OTP: Prioritizing security from the outset, customers are required to authenticate their mobile number through a one-time password (OTP) verification process. This stringent step guarantees that only authorized individuals gain access to the video banking interface.

2. AI-Based Facial Recognition: Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, the video banking system incorporates facial recognition capabilities. This sophisticated feature adds an extra layer of identity verification, assuring customers that their interactions remain private and secure.

3. Personalized Security Questions: A personalized touch is added to security with the inclusion of personalized security questions. Customers are prompted to answer questions that are unique to their banking profile, further fortifying the verification process.

4. Call Recording: Every video interaction conducted through AU Video Banking is recorded, ensuring a comprehensive record of the conversation. This not only facilitates accurate reference for future queries but also contributes to the overall transparency and accountability of the process.

5. Strict Due Diligence on Financial Transactions and Service Requests: AU Small Finance Bank maintains a rigorous and unwavering commitment to scrutinizing every financial transaction and service request. This meticulous due diligence not only safeguards the customer's interests but also serves as a powerful deterrent against any potential unauthorized activities.

AU Small Finance Bank has implemented Video Banking during night hours to facilitate engagement and inquiry resolution. However, please note that the availability of services like opening a Savings Account or Booking an FD is limited to the time frame between 8am and 8pm, every day. During the day, customers can take advantage of the following AU Video Banking services:

1. Open Savings Account: Through the Video Banking feature, customers can initiate the process of opening a Savings Account. A dedicated banking expert will provide guidance and support throughout the steps, ensuring a smooth and efficient account opening experience.

2. Book a Fixed Deposit: AU Video Banking offers a convenient way to plan for the future by allowing customers to book a Fixed Deposit. With the assistance of a knowledgeable banking professional, customers will receive all the necessary information and guidance needed for this process.

These formidable security features collectively work in harmony to create a fortified and impregnable environment within AU Video Banking.

To access the 24x7 Video Banking facility and experience the unparalleled convenience it offers, AU Small Finance Bank customers, can easily initiate a video call via the bank's official website or mobile app. The platform has been meticulously designed with robust security measures, including state-of-the-art encryption, to safeguard the confidentiality of every interaction. This steadfast commitment to data security underscores the bank's unwavering dedication to providing a safe and secure banking environment for all its valued customers.

AU Small Finance Bank's 24x7 Video Banking is a testament to its unwavering dedication to customer-centric innovation. By offering a new level of accessibility and convenience, the bank sets a precedent for the future of banking in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.