AU Small Finance Bank's array of Savings Account Options for the Festive Season

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and the spirit of giving. But it also accompanies heightened expenses, encompassing festive gifts to travel plans. Amidst these seasonal demands, AU Small Finance Bank emerges as a financial ally, presenting a variety of savings account options tailored to address your distinct needs and aspirations.

In this blog, let's explore the diverse range of savings accounts offered by AU Small Finance Bank and unveil how they can bring an additional sparkle to your festive celebrations. Here are some options:

1. AU ivy Savings Account: Elevate Your Banking Experience

Interest Earned: Up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Family Banking Program: Extend benefits to up to 9 family members

Program Eligibility: Invitation-only with specific balance requirements

AU ivy Savings Account is an invitation-only offering that brings a host of ultra-premium banking benefits. From complimentary memberships to exclusive services, this account is tailored for those with a penchant for the finer things in life. The benefits extend to family members, creating a holistic banking experience that goes beyond traditional offerings.

2. AU Royale Savings Account: Unleash the Royalty in Your Finances

Interest Earned: Up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Family Banking Program: Extend benefits to up to 5 family members

Program Eligibility: Maintain an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) of INR 1 Lakh or more

For those aspiring for premium banking benefits, the AU Royale Savings Account is a gateway to an exclusive financial world. With low cross-currency markups, movie ticket perks, and airport lounge access, this account transforms your banking routine into a luxurious experience. The eligibility criteria are designed to ensure that you can enjoy these benefits while maintaining a reasonable balance.Top of Form

3. AU Platinum Savings Account: Elegance in Every Transaction

Interest Earned: Up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Family Banking Program: Extend benefits to up to 3 family members

Program Eligibility: Maintain an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) of INR 25,000 or more

The AU Platinum Savings Account is designed for those who appreciate elegance in every aspect of their financial journey. With exclusive joining benefits, discounts on locker rentals, and a complimentary Visa Platinum Debit Card, this account combines sophistication with practicality. The eligibility criteria are accommodating, ensuring a wide range of individuals can indulge in its benefits.

4. AU Savings Account: Your Gateway to Financial Freedom

Average Monthly Balance: ₹5,000

Interest Earned: Up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Special Benefit: Auto Upgrade

Tailored for those who prefer maintaining a monthly balance, the AU Savings Account provides a gateway to financial freedom. With competitive interest rates and the option for auto-upgrade as your financial needs evolve, this account adapts to your changing lifestyle seamlessly.

5. AU Digital Savings Account: Embrace the Future of Banking

Average Monthly Balance: Zero

Interest Earned: Up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Special Benefit: Instant Account Opening

For tech-savvy individuals seeking a seamless banking experience, the AU Digital Savings Account is the perfect fit. With no burden of maintaining a monthly balance, this account offers a competitive interest rate of up to 7.25% p.a. The standout feature is the instant account opening, making it an ideal choice for those who value efficiency and hassle-free banking solutions.

Illuminate your celebrations this festive season by selecting the savings account that resonates with your financial goals and aspirations. AU Small Finance Bank ensures that your journey transcends traditional banking; it's about unlocking a realm of exclusive benefits and financial possibilities. Opt for AU Small Finance Bank for a festive season that's not only merry but also financially rewarding!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.