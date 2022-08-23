Author Rishabh Puri Wins Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Rishabh Puri, a multi-faceted author from Chandigarh has been declared as 'Most Inspiring Fictional Writer, Entrepreneur & Producer' by India’s top branding company, Brands Impact.

The first edition of National Fame Awards was presented by Brands Impact at one of the finest Business Hotels, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. Though Rishabh could not personally attend the event due to his ongoing health issues, the audience including the chief guest, Malaika Arora cheered for him as his name was announced for the award.

National Fame Awards aim to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters, owing to their talent and contributions in various fields.

Congratulating Rishabh, Amol Monga, Founder of Brands Impact said “I believe reading makes one modest and books that talk about hope, love and life keeps one going. I hope you continue writing and keep inspiring. This award is a testimony to your valuable contributions to the world of writing and production.”

Other prominent awardees at the event included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male) and Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

On winning the award, Puri added, its been a rollercoaster with no brakes on, which enabled me in finding a new way to recover from what others might consider a hopeless circumstance: relying on the hope that never abandons you: the hope within your own heart. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from. The ability to triumph begins with you. Always. When you look inside yourself you will realize that nothing is impossible and that miracles do happen. You cause them for yourself when you decide to feel joy in spite of your circumstances.

Rishabh is an entrepreneur and a film producer who also owns a music record label of Indian origin with business in Nigeria, Dubai, and China. Despite his demanding day job, he finds time to indulge in his passion for writing fiction. He is a nationally bestselling author with three books penned under his name - 'Inside the Heart of Hope ', 'Flying Without Wings ', 'Seductive Affair' 'Aavya' ‘Forever Yours’, ‘Every Kiss a Poem’ and “The Moon over Athens” is his seventh book.

His writings are mostly centred on the beauty of hope, love, and life. He is also an avid traveller and a supercar enthusiast. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and Dubai UAE, but visits India regularly, to visit his birthplace, Chandigarh, which remains immensely close to his heart.

He quotes, “Love is the greatest certainty this life has to offer, but life happens where love’s details get hazy. The love you want and think you deserve might not be the love that saves you in the end but looking back on a life of blessings I see now that at every turn, love was with me, in many forms, hand in hand.”

His extraordinary skill of touching all the right strings in his description of human emotions and characters, along with the inspiring work in his domain have helped him gain popularity amongst people of all age groups.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.