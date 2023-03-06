Authors to Follow This Year by Esoteric Writers

Esoteric Writers is a community for readers, writers, and book reviewers. In 2023, the community brings forward 5 amazing writers that you cannot miss to follow this year.

Shambhavi Mehrotra Kapoor

Writer Shambhavi Mehrotra is an expert in her fields: she’s a master's in law, a teacher- running her academy, and a lifestyle blogger. But it’s escaping the routine to spend time writing poems and stories that she loves the most. She took the leap in 2020 and started sharing her hidden words with a growing audience. And in 2022, she introduced Esoteric Writers: a platform that provides assistance for publishing and supports writers who want their voices heard.

She has done a lot to help out dreaming authors, made books, and promoted them through various collections. These books - ‘L’Amour,’ ‘Sunshine at the Dusk,’ ‘Tulips and Lilies,’ and `The Sunflower of Love’ have had great success, and were listed as one of the top 100 bestselling books on Amazon. She is featured in various poetry collections also. Shambhavi focuses on the logical beliefs of Hinduism and how they relate to our daily lives. She writes about promoting these interpretations and glorifying Hindu ideology and is known for her clear way of thinking and her unique ability to describe. She doesn’t limit her work to one particular topic; she explores romance, thrill, humor, and thoughts, wherever they lead her in the garden of daily experiences.

Jayanthi Sankar

Singaporean author Jayanthi Sankar who loves to experiment in her storytelling and character building has been in several international literary festivals, including the APWT 2018 at Gold Coast. Her socio-psychological novella When Will You Die? has been making a buzz among her readers. Tabula Rasa was a 'Distinguished Favourite' in the Historical Fiction category of the 2022 NYC Big Book Award and an 'honorable mention' in the San Francisco Book Fest. Misplaced Heads which was in Eyelands Book Awards 2020 final list of historical fiction, in Greece, made its mark as an outstanding postmodern historical fiction. Fiction: short story winner in the 2020 International Book Award of American book fest Dangling Gandhi also won the international Literary Titan award.

Neelam Saxena

If you think writing is a tough task, check Neelam Saxena Chandra’s books. Having written 70 books in different genres and English/Hindi, she’s just too good. She keeps churning book after book, most of which are bestsellers – be it a novel, a short story collection, a poetry book, or a children’s book. A holder of 3 records by Limca Books and having been listed as one of the 78 most popular authors in the country in 2014, she is a name to reckon with. She was also awarded by Maharashtra Hindi Sahitya Samiti besides other national/international awards. In 2022, she had come up with 5 books “Karmic Threads” (Novel), “The Chiseled World” (Short story collection), “The Growing Ears” (Illustrated children’s book”, “Garden of Fragility” (Poetry Book), “Guzarte the Kafile” (Poetry book) and it would be interesting to watch what she comes up with in 2023.

Russhveen Ubana

Russhveen, an old school is from the Capital city. She started writing when she realized the fact ‘some can cry the pain and some can write’. She’s best friends with the moon, half-torn pages, and coffee mugs.

Apart from feeling too deeply, she is a professional tarot reader by day where she shows light to the people in darkness, and a poet by night to tell the masses that they’re not alone.

She is the author of the poetry books- 4 am Words and Crush(ed) which is inspired by her journey which couldn’t reach the destination.

Her third book will be out this July. It’s her dream to fill as many pages as possible with her words. Her poetry hits right at the heart and makes sure to give goosebumps in summer too.

Carlos Luis

A book reviewer, freelance writer, and columnist at -The Goan Everyday Newspaper, Carlos Luis recently released his new book- ‘El Suenito’. This multi-talented author’s optimistic approach towards his goals has helped him earn many glorious awards and titles; The 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award by BookLeaf Publishing, Sahitya Ratna Award: Top 30 Literary Icons of 2021, The Rabindranath Tagore International Prize for Art and Literature 2021, Anant Ramakrishnan Medal (2010–2011). His debut short story, ‘Twin Triumphs’ was published by ‘The Hindu’ newspaper.

His previous books include — ‘Rays and Ripples’, and ‘Silent Whispers of Winter’ and edited anthologies-‘The Red Balloons: A Journey of Love,’ ‘Hung on the Cross’, ‘The Betrayal,’ ‘Forever, A Lie,’ and ‘Haiku Poetry’-World’s First Pocket Book.

The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor is a book he kept with him for a long. His second favorite is ‘Sapiens’ by Yuval Noah Harrari. Apart from that, this author is an M.A. in English Literature and Language and is also a freelance writer at ‘Gomantak Times’.

