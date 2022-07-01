Automated HR - Need of the Hour in Hybrid Working

A company no matter big or small goes through a myriad of changes throughout its lifetime and with digitalization on board the transformation rate surges too.

This evolution gradually led to digitization in HR management as well. Innovation of a modern-day HR system aligns well with the modern-day hybrid work practices, in this new normal.

That’s how Zimyo came to be. Using quality expertise we developed an HRMS software for our employees and got the taste of digitalization. But we didn’t stop there, we wanted to give all our employees the best experience with an even better employee engagement platform.

The post-pandemic era equipped the principles of operational efficiency in HR to take a quantum leap. In accordance, businesses had to pivot their companies towards automation and hybrid working.

A digital transformation entitles the whole business to reconstruct its techniques and amalgamate, revamp and tailor all the resources at all levels, from operational to strategic.

People as a whole need to switch their mindset to create a meaningful digital experience and meet the actual needs of HR - not just go digital for the sake of technology.

As a start-up’s team, clientele and the needs mushrooms out, simultaneously the responsibilities of the HR department do too. A portion of them like - payroll, hiring, applicant tracking, leave entitlement, etc., can be managed more effectively with the assistance of advanced solutions.

That’s where HRMS software comes in today. They help the HR departments automate the manual tasks, save quality time, store and organize employee data and develop reports accordingly.

The elimination of paper documents becomes practical for managers and employees alike and the pandemic era necessitated that as well. In this tech-driven world, Human Resources can fabricate a culture that aligns more responsively, adaptively, and receptively with digitalization.

By making use of solutions like HRMS with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), HCM systems, Payroll management, and a lot more, managers can embed technology within the daily operations of the employees to assist in developing a dynamic workflow.

In this new normal, employers can keep track of their employees from anywhere and similarly employees have access to numerous advantages. From attendance tracking, leave requests, access to salary slips, to employee benefits such as salary advance, insurance, etc., employees have their fair share of solutions too.

Zimyo is one of the best employee experience platforms with the cloud-based HR, payroll, performance, applicant tracking (ATS) and engagement platform that assists you in the talent management lifecycle.

Supported by an end-to-end implementation to improve your key metrics Zimyo optimizes everything from – recruitment, on-boarding and performance to turnover ratios, improved ESS procedures, succession planning, and a lot more, all backed by people analytics.

“We aim to be the go-to HR platform that both the SMBs and the employees adopt for meeting their HR and benefits needs. By introducing several new features within the product we made the lives of HRs easier, enhanced their productivity, and elevated employee experiences. We are on a mission to provide a holistic HRMS solution to businesses and help transform their HR operations by replacing the traditional methods” expressed Kumar Mayank, CEO – Zimyo.

Summing it, the post-pandemic era changed every operation of an employee and employer, alike. But with that, it paved a new way for the workplace dynamic.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.