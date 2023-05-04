Avail FD rates upto 8.20% and other benefits with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Among a plethora of investment instruments, the fixed deposit is one such financial tool that offers guaranteed and unarguably decent returns. Due to its safe and risk-free attributes, the fixed deposit is considered one of the best investment avenues for risk-averse investors. This is also a great tool to balance your investment portfolio and hedge against riskier investments like equity shares.

In India, banks, post offices, and Non-Banking Financial Companies offer FD. The first two financiers are backed by the government, these carry virtually no risk but, on the downside, they mostly have a lower rate of return. The NBFCs on the other hand offer more competitive FD rates but choosing a financier with higher credit ratings is crucial to avoid the risk of untimely payouts. There is one FD that fits the cut with all these requirements. The Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is one such option that offers high FD rates, unparalleled security, and a host of other benefits.

Read on to know more about the special benefits that one gets on booking an FD with Bajaj Finance.

Attractive FD rates

You can get one of the most competitive FD rates with Bajaj Finance. Investors below the age of 60 years can easily earn up to 7.95% p.a. on their deposits. Senior citizens get additional rate benefits of up to 0.25% p.a. over and above the base rate hiking the return rate up to 8.20% p.a. for longer tenures. One easy way to estimate your returns is by computing them using the online FD calculator. You can always fine-tune your investments after reviewing them or even decide the investment amount based on these estimated returns.

Here is a table with the fixed deposit interest rates and maturity amounts for different deposit amounts a senior citizen can earn using the Fixed Deposit online calculator.

Special rate offers on a few tenures.

Few special tenures carry a higher rate of interest compared to the usual 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 months. You can choose a special tenure to get a premium FD rate of return. The special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33 and 44 months.

Flexible payout options

If liquidity is something you want to maintain even while being invested in an FD, you choose the non-cumulative FD option. You get regular payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually as per your requirements and choice.

Loan against FD facility

You need not dissolve your FD and incur interest loss in case of cash emergencies with Bajaj Finance. Getting a loan against your FD is easy. You can avail of a loan of up to 75% of your FD amount and get the funds credited within no time, which you can repay with ease.

Online account management facility

Right from booking an FD to calculating returns, renewing your FD, and tracking your investments everything can be done from the comfort of your home. Bajaj Finance has an entirely paperless and online FD management system. You can download your Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR), and also check the TDS on FD using our customer portal – My Account.

Apart from these attractive benefits, you can also be assured of safety. Bajaj Finance FD has the highest safety ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable). This indicates the safety of your deposit. So, with just Rs. 15,000 you can start investing and grow your savings in a hassle-free manner.

