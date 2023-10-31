Avalanche, Everlodge, and Arbitrium: Three Cryptos to Watch Out For in 2023

According to Morgan Stanley investment bank, the crypto winter is currently fading away. The investment bank says that a crypto spring is on its way. The news had caused excitement among investors. In this article, we will look at three tokens that can benefit from the upcoming bull market. They include Avalanche, Arbitrium, and Everlodge

Everlodge (ELDG)

Avalanche and Arbitrium are well-known cryptocurrencies in the crypto world. Experts believe that both of these tokens will do well in the upcoming crypto bull run. However, Everlodge has a unique advantage. Everlodge is connected to the real estate market which is worth over $280 trillion.

Let's know more about Everlodge. Everlodge's mission is to create an easy and affordable real estate marketplace. They want to address issues like security, affordability, and accessibility which are common problems in traditional real estate markets.

To enhance security, Everlodge has embraced the use of smart contracts to store property details. Also, its own way of solving the issue of affordability is through NFTs fractionalization. This will enable anyone, whether they have a little or a lot of money, to invest in valuable properties starting at just $100.

Interestingly, the price of Everlodge's ELDG token is just $0.023. To know more about the project, visit the Everlodge website or join their community here.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX), a multi-chain smart contract platform, has seen increased activity lately. Recently, Avalanche crypto formed a double pattern at the $8.65 support zone.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche is currently trading as high as $11.56. In addition, Avalanche's market cap has currently been recorded as $4,108,017,325.

Arbitrium (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB), a scaling solution for Ethereum, has witnessed more adoption since its Arbitrum airdrop. Currently, it has over 470 apps and a total value locked of $1.849 billion, as reported by DeFiLlama.

In recent news, the Arbitrum Foundation has introduced Arbitrum Orbit. This new development will empower developers to utilize the Arbitrum code base for crafting personalized chains.

With this innovative product, developers can now create their own self-managed Arbitrum Rollup and AnyTrust chains. Additionally, they will enjoy complete control over the Arbitrum Nitro stack. This will allow them to configure permissions, privacy settings, and fees for their Arbitrum Orbit chains.

