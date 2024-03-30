Avalanche, UNUS SED LEO and KangaMoon in the Cryptocurrency Market 2024

With the Bitcoin halving event drawing nearer, popular crypto platforms are keeping an eye on the top crypto coins. Among the coins that these platforms are watching out for are Avalanche (AVAX) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO). Meanwhile, having recorded massive success from its presale, some analysts believe the KangaMoon native token KANG is one of the best cryptos to invest in now. More details below.

KangaMoon (KANG)

Even though Avalanche (AVAX) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) have good prospects, the KangaMoon project has gained more attention in the crypto space. While the presale is ongoing, the team is making plans to list the token in major CEX exchanges such as Uniswap in Q2.

Currently, KangaMoon is in its presale with the KANG token, an ERC20 token sold for just $0.014. As smart investors know, early investment in projects like KangaMoon is where significant performance is seen.

When launched, KangaMoon will integrate the social-fi community with P2E NFT gaming. The goal of the team is to build a community for meme enthusiasts. That means meme enthusiasts can now monetize their gaming time and compete with players worldwide. Users will be able to participate in community activities and earn prizes. Token holders can also earn more tokens when they promote the project on social media.

The meme market frenzy is ongoing and analysts believe that the meme industry will surpass $100B in market cap this year. At the current trajectory, KangaMoon might topple Solana-based meme coins like Bonk, Floki and Dogwifhat very soon.

Avalanche

Coincodex is one of the notable platforms known for tracking the prices of cryptocurrencies. They believe that the Avalanche price will perform well by 226% to reach $178 before April. Meanwhile, the Avalanche's year-to-date price metrics show a 211% price performance. The token has also performed well by 54% in the past month.

While the Avalanche token has struggled with the bear trend for days, it is now showing signs of a resurgence. This could be confirmed with the increasing market cap. However, the Avalanche trading volume is yet to witness positive sentiment. The dip in the tokens market activity isn't good news, as it seems investors are shifting to alternative projects.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Traders Union, one of the top price tracking platforms, thinks that the UNUS SED LEO token will trade at an average price of $7.5 and a maximum price of $8.2 in December 2024. Meanwhile, with the UNUS SED LEO price establishing support at the $5.80 mark, new levels are expected in April.

While the UNUS SED LEO key market indicators like trading volume and market cap are fluctuating, some analysts are bullish on the future prospect of the token. As such, they see UNUS SED LEO as one of the top crypto coins to buy now for long-term performance.

