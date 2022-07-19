Avias India announces the launch of its e-commerce website

India,15thJuly 2022: Avias, India’s health-first and favourite kitchenware brand has announced the launch of its e-commerce platform. With quality and innovation at its core, Avias’s newly launched platform will showcase the brand’s extensive product portfolio across varied categories. Since its inception in 2019, Avias has had a strong foothold across 3500 MBOs Pan India. The digital commerce platform has been designed to meet customers’ evolving needs and make it easier for them to purchase Avias products from the comfort of their homes.

Avias India has witnessed almost 100% YoY growth and a constant rise in demand for its products in the last two years. Despite the unprecedented pandemic, Avias’s product development and ‘health-first’ factors led to the constant increase in demand for their durable cookware and kitchenware.

Sharing his vision on the newly launched e-commerce platform, Bharat Lodha , Co-founder, Avias said, “At Avias India, we intend to build an organized and health focussed kitchenware brand and see happy customers in each & every household across the globe by consistently providing stainless steel kitchenware products of the highest quality without compromising the ethical standards. Our e-commerce platform is a part of our expansion plan and our long-term vision to establish a strong global presence.

With a prime focus on #SwitchToBetter, our product range is curated with diligent attention to manufacturing processes, rigorous quality checks, and commitment towards time and assured delivery.”

The co-founder further added, “Today the market is flooded with various kinds of kitchenware – from non-stick to aluminium, iron to stainless steel, clay pots to glassware, ceramic to copper, the list keeps growing. And as the list grows, maintenance becomes a challenge as each material demands different care. With endless options available, stainless steel cookware is one of the most inexpensive, versatile, and lightweight options. They are strong, unbreakable, non-reactive to acidic ingredients and save us from any metallic reactions caused while using other types of cookware.

The goal is to have a satisfied customer in every household by improving quality consistently and becoming the most popular "Made in India" kitchenware brand.”

The e-commerce platform is designed to be:

Easy to navigate, ensuring that visitors can quickly and easily find the products they need and making it convenient for them to return again and again.

Value-filled, with dedicated pages addressing specific customer pain points and explaining how Avias family of products can support their cooking journey.

Less cluttered, with more easy categorization and navigation options for overall user experience.

Avias India offers high-end kitchenware ranging from cookware, pressure cookers, tri-ply cookware, spice boxes, etc. Also known for its exquisite tableware like designer casseroles, gravy pots, and exclusive giftware sets for every special occasion.

To know more, visit: https://aviasworld.com/

