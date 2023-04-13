Avoid these 5 mistakes while buying a Health Insurance policy

Health is the greatest asset of our life. Securing our health and our family’s is important. Despite people working hard and saving money, it is evident that a majority of the people in India are in medical debt by having to pay their medical bills out of pocket. Hefty medical bills and rising medical inflation rate make Health Insurance a necessary investment. Investing in the right Health Insurance policy will help you pay the medical bills without having to compromise on your health.

Health Insurance is crucial for every individual in India to be assured of the financial safety it provides from hospital bills, be it a planned or emergency hospitalisation. Here are some common mistakes to avoid while buying a Health Insurance policy.

Disclose the Information

It is critical to share the information with the insurance provider. Do not conceal any information about medical issues, diseases or illnesses. The information about past surgeries, existing illnesses or ailments, medical histories, etc., need to be made explicit. Failing to furnish the accurate details, the insurer can deny any claims made for such illnesses or diseases that were not disclosed at the time insurance was purchased. Withholding or hiding the information will result in the claim rejection, and you might be pushed into a situation to pay the medical bill out of your own money.

Check Policy Terms

Most buyers tend to overlook the terms of the policy like sub-limits, deductibles and co-pay which takes quite a time to understand their working principles. Check the policy clause and documents to get informed about the pros and cons of the features available. Some features like the waiting period, maternity cover, etc., differ from one policy to another. Hence, being informed about the policy terms help you avoid any claim-related hassles.

Buy a Top-Up Policy

To get higher coverage, most buyers go for a higher Sum Insured and eventually they may end up paying a higher premium. Instead, opt for a Top-Up Health Insurance policy. A top-up health insurance policy will suit best both with the Individual Health Insurance plan and the Family Floater Health Insurance plan. A top-up plan provides additional coverage if the coverage of your base policy reaches its threshold limits. Some top-up plan offers coverage up to Rs. 1 crore Sum Insured at an affordable premium. The best part of opting for a top-up health insurance plan is that the premium paid towards availing the policy is exempted from the income tax under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Do Not Go for Low Premium

Many people, to keep their premium low, might prefer Health Insurance policies with a low Sum Insured. But there are policies that provide only basic coverage at low premiums. This may not be sufficient to cover the medical bills. While choosing the premium and Sum Insured, keep in mind the number of people you add to the policy and their health history. Research and choose a policy that suits your requirements and offers other benefits like no cap on room rent, cumulative bonus, automatic restoration, annual health check-up, etc., at an affordable premium. All the additional benefits will help during the needful times or in later years.

Don’t Miss-Out on the Add-ons

The add-ons in Health Insurance like cancer cover, critical illness cover, maternity cover, waiting period waiver, personal accident cover etc., are optional covers offered along with the policy. Many of these policies will be highly helpful to tackle hefty medical bills. The insured can avail the add-ons by paying an additional premium. Such add-ons will strengthen your policy coverage and provides an additional financial shield.

Keeping in mind the increasing lifestyle disease and medical inflation rate, Health Insurance has become a necessity today. So opt for a policy that offers wide coverage and benefits. Take time to research and understand the policy’s terms and conditions. Knowing and understanding the inclusions and exclusions of your policy can dispel any myths related to claims. More importantly, be mindful of the don’ts while buying a Health Insurance policy.

