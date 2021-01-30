IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Of all the things wrong with our food habits, consuming sugar is one that we overlook the most. We begin our day by adding sugar to coffee/tea. Then, during the day we have our sugar sojourns as we consume various food items like processed food, baked goods and soda.

Anjali Khanna, a Delhi based Nutritionist says, “When you put white sugar into coffee or to baked goods, the bloodstream absorbs this simple sugar quickly, causing surges in glucose levels.”

Anjali Khanna, Delhi-based nutritionist
Anjali Khanna, Delhi-based nutritionist

Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar. High sugar consumption over a period of time increases the risk of being overweight, obesity, dental issues and diabetes.

Did you know that the average Indian consumes close to 19 Kgs of Sugar in a year? In a country like ours where Sweets are an inherent part of our festivals and culture, unchecked sugar consumption can lead to a variety of lifestyle problems later in life.

A WHO guideline recommends adults and children reduce their daily intake of free sugars to less than 10% of their total energy intake. A further reduction to below 5% or roughly 25 grams (6 teaspoons) per day would provide additional health benefits.

So how can people reduce their sugar intake? A positive lifestyle change is needed.

It’s time to realise that the time to cleanse sugar from your diet is NOW. Let’s see how:

Emphasis on whole foods

When you follow a no-sugar diet, aim to eat whole foods, because processed foods usually contain refined ingredients or added sugars. Diets that focus on whole foods include options like vegetables, fruits, lean meats, poultry, or tofu, fish, whole, unprocessed grains, and legumes, nuts and seeds.

You should also include dairy in your diet, such as plain yogurt, simple cheeses, and milk.

Make a smart switch

Honestly, your favourite cup of tea/coffee probably won’t taste as nice without Sugar. Well, the good news is you do not need to have that unsweetened tea or coffee or give up on your favourite desserts entirely. A smart way to eliminate sugar from your diet, while keeping the taste intact is to opt for sweeteners. Replacing sugar with low calorie sweeteners like Sugar Free can help you satisfy your sweet cravings while without the unnecessary calorie intake from sugar. You can opt for Stevia-based sweeteners like Sugar Free Green, which are made from Stevia leaves that are naturally sweet!

Regular usage of sugar can be harmful
Regular usage of sugar can be harmful


Plan your diet

Systematic sugar reduction needs a diet plan. When a person feels hungry, they may be more likely to reach for a sugary snack. Pack your kitchen with nutritious and healthful alternatives like home cooked snacks, instead of processed packaged snacks or foods with trans fat.

Anjali Khanna says, “Kids or adults, they all splurge on foods high in carbohydrates and empty calories like pizzas, pasta, burgers, fries, donuts, biscuits to name a few. These are all high in sugar as they contain invisible sugar in the form of carbs. This is as bad as the visible sugar we add in our foods and beverages.”

Spice up the flavour

The palate often misses sugar because it has no other flavours to replace it. However, people can easily add many sweet tasting herbs, spices, sweeteners and natural alternatives.

Common spice replacements include cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and vanilla. Common sweetener alternatives include Stevia based sweeteners like Sugar Free Green. These can be a flavoursome addition to coffee, oatmeal, or yogurt.

If you're used to adding sugar to your food and drinks, give yourself another option like sweeteners. It’s a smarter choice as you don’t need to give up sweets, just give up white sugar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
brand stories

FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ featured eminent names including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naina Lal Kidwai, Raman Roy, Vineet Nayar, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vallabh Bhanshali, Neera Nundy, to name a few. The sessions were well-attended virtually and struck a chord among the audience especially under the current circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
brand stories

Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Our armed forces are known for strong values like discipline, selflessness, and strategic planning. We can imbibe some of these to future-proof our lives, both financially and otherwise. #SadaSurakshitRahe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
brand stories

It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
brand stories

Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Lottoland.asia announces the largest single winner of a Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Enco X: The true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds you've been waiting for

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The OPPO ENCO X earbuds are the ‘every scenario’ set of earbuds. Whether you’re taking a stroll in the park or sweating it out at the gym, the earbuds, with their IP54 rating, will not falter in the audio quality and definitely won’t fall out of your ears, either.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philips air purifier
Philips air purifier
brand stories

Air Purifiers: Myths Vs Facts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • An air purifier can have an immense impact on the health & well-being of you and your family; it's time we busted the myths around them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
brand stories

Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Flipkart video’s latest interactive crime thriller, Kaun? Who did it?, promises to enthrall and intrigue as you join the search to find the real culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards too!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
brand stories

FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ will see attendance from eminent names including Naina Lal Kidwai, Faye D'Souza, Vallabh Bhanshali, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Neera Nundy, Raman Roy, to name a few.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technological innovation.(OPPO)
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technological innovation.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO sets bar high in smartphone videography with Reno5 Pro 5G

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Launched at 35,990, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is an innovation powerhouse. Two of the top innovative features worth checking out are the industry-first AI Highlight Video feature, which uses smart algorithms to capture clearer videos, and the Reno Glow Design!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST
It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Isha Manju talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains are germ-free.
Isha Manju talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains are germ-free.
brand stories

Why did mom blogger Isha Manju change her name to Curtain Manju? Let’s find out!

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON DEC 24, 2020 04:53 PM IST
In a unique initiative led by Nerolac, influencers/bloggers chose to become objects that they regularly use. They then spoke about the need to disinfect those.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP