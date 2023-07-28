Avon Cycles All Set to Sell 3 Million Bicycles in 2023-24; 200 Thousand Export Orders to Europe in Sight

Avon is an iconic Indian bicycle brand that successfully pushed its way into the world mobility market. The brand is present in 600+ Indian cities. The legacy of Avon is credited to its strength of 2000 channel partners in India. Today, it is among the few homegrown brands which has influenced different geographies - the Middle East, SAARC nations and Africa in distinct ways and recently created waves after striking a staggering deal of 200 Thousand bicycles to be delivered in Europe as an OEM partner. Avon aims to sell 3 Million bicycles in the financial year 2023-24.

Avon boasts of a comprehensive collection of 300+ models & variants in Single and multi-speed MTB cycles, Hybrid bikes, Ladies and Kids cycle, Roadsters, Fat bikes, Electric bikes in Aluminum as well as Steel frames for all age groups and genders. The brands Cyclux & Cambio from Avon are catering to the premium segment.

Avon forayed into Electric Mobility in the year 2007 by launching Electric Scooters, E-Rickshaws and E-Loaders. Setting a foot in the booming fitness industry, in the year 2015, Avon introduced AVON FITNESS MACHINES with a range of more than 300 products from treadmills, spin bikes, upright bikes, and multi-gym equipment etc. Avon Fitness also gives solutions to commercial gym set-up.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles, said, “We are geared up to serve a vast consumer base aiming to sell 30 lakh bicycles in domestic as well as international markets in the current financial year, 2023–24. The groundbreaking deal in Europe is a turning point for Avon Cycles and will definitely further our global reach by leaps and bounds. ”

Keeping Up With Worldwide Cycling Trends

In the recent edition of EUROBIKE 2023, a five-day event held in Frankfurt, Germany, Avon successfully displayed its innovative mobility solutions. Its offerings in single-speed and multi-speed MTBs, kids cycles and Dutch bikes received an overwhelming response from various European customers. On the occasion, Rishi Pahwa, Joint Managing Director of Avon Cycles, said, “The year 2023 is a remarkable year for the EU cycling community and their new policies are advocating cycling trends like never before. We are hopeful that as an OEM partner Avon will provide best of the products with innovative designs and global quality standards in Europe.”

Avon has passed the Social Compliant Audit and has been certified by D&B for Environment, Safety & Governance compliances required as per European standards.

AVON SQUARE: Bicycles, Electric Vehicles & Fitness Equipment under one roof

Creating a synergy among leisure, E-mobility and fitness, another extraordinary initiative for the company is the opening of Avon Square – an exclusive flagship store with bicycles, electric scooters, e-rickshaws and fitness equipment under one roof. Through this rare culmination, the brand is poised to capture consumers who look forward to solutions to change their lifestyle through mobility & fitness.

So far the company has opened Avon Square stores in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Mandeep Pahwa, Executive Director, said, “Avon Square is our flagship store that proudly houses all our brands under one roof. We take immense pride in being the only bicycle company in India embarking on this unique initiative. Furthermore, our ambitious plan involves launching 100 more exclusive stores across India by the year's end."

With its state-of-the-art production facilities, cutting edge technology, advanced software, computer aided designs and rigid quality control measures, Avon ensures that only the highest standard of bicycles leave their facilities. Their dedication and effort reflect in their seamless products and excellent customer service. One can truly say that the company has revolutionized Indian cycling trends and made eco-friendly transportation possible in all regions.

Legacy of 7o plus years

Avon’s presence in India goes back to 1952. Since then, the brand has grown manifold. At present, with such elaborate product range, channel partners and multiple manufacturing facilities across India, the company aims to emerge as the biggest player in sustainable mobility worldwide. It constantly updates and accommodates innovative manufacturing techniques to cater to a wider customer base. Such inclusive products and market expansion only reiterate Avon's unwavering commitment towards the mobility sector and a greener future.

