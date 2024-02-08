Avon Reaches Sales Targets for FY 23-24, All Set For Record Growth

Avon Cycles, one of the largest cycle manufacturers in India, has achieved the massive feat of reaching its sales targets before the end of current financial year Avon witnessed the tremendous growth in the preceding year as well through its strategic marketing initiatives and products. In 2024, the brand, once again, aims to drive itself towards larger targets. According to industry reports, the global bicycle market is projected to grow from $110.38 billion in 2023 to $228.90 billion by 2030. Based on these statistics, Avon is all geared up to enhance its effort and energies in expanding global markets and consolidating domestic market share.

Avon Cycles’ Record Growth

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Avon Cycles is constantly and aggressively fostering record growth, thus raising its own benchmarks.

People have been adopting healthier lifestyles thus cycling is a perfect fit to help achieve their health goals. If this continues, there will be a threefold expansion in the bicycle market. To cater to this, Avon has diversified its product portfolio, introduced a slew of new initiatives and adopted multifaceted marketing campaigns. Avon aims at using its more than 70 years of legacy, expertise and cutting edge technology to reach out to global markets thus aiming a threefold growth in export and domestic markets. Avon Cycles is constantly and aggressively fostering record growth, thus raising its own benchmarks.

Avon’s Extensive Range

Avon Cycles has transformed the idea of cycling for India as well as the world.

With a vision to become a global bicycle brand, Avon Cycles backed with a comprehensive range of products, suitable to every genre of bicycle users, strategic marketing initiatives, coupled with most modern production facilities, have worked out a thorough plan to accelerate its reach. Of late, the urge to be outdoors has emerged stronger than ever. Avon’s wide range of MTB bikes, Geared MTBs, Kids' cycles, Ladies' cycles, City bikes, E-cyclesand Roadsters meet the requirements of fun, adventure, leisure and exploration. It has also made meticulous attempts to reach out to the amateur and premium cycling audience through its Cyclux , Cambio and Cyclelec E-cycles brands.

Furthermore, Avon Cycles has consolidated its presence in the health and fitness segment through a wide range of personal and GYM equipment. Brand is planning to enhance its footprints in this segment aggressively by bringing out several new technically advanced products and robust digital marketing campaigns.

The Brand forays into the electric vehicle segment has been a significant step towards e mobility, which of late has been in sync with the Government’s pledge to replace fossil fuel run vehicles and Avon’s thought process of providing cleaner and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Avon provides a complete range of Two wheelers- E-scooters, Three wheelers –Electric Autos, E rickshaws and electric carts.

Today, Avon Cycles' presence can be strongly felt in all parts of the country, Southeast Asian markets, Europe, and the Middle East. With the surge in demand of Avon Bikes in different parts of the World, the order book has also swelled. Avon is all set with its increased capacitiesat New Plantto meet accelerated requirement.

Avon’s Market Opportunity

In the last 70 years, Avon Cycles has transformed the idea of cycling for India as well as the world. From mere commuter vehicles, bicycles have now been transformed into mean machines for adventure, sports, recreation and lifestyles, Avon has rapidly adopted the change. With the ambition of emerging as the top player in the bicycle market, Avon is relentlessly striving to achieve record growth through its product innovation, creativity, customer satisfaction and affable relationships with dealers , vendors and associates.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.