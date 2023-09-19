Away&Co - Purveying Highly Personalised & Unforgettable Experiential Luxury Holidays

Away&Co, a purveyor of unique and one-of-a-kind experiences to its guests across the globe, specialises in creating highly experiential luxury holidays for discerning travellers. They offer finely crafted and personalised experiences that go much beyond the destination. Some of the highly unusual escapades they have arranged for their guests in the past include after-hours access to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, a walk inside the tunnels of the Pyramids of Giza with an Egyptologist, a mesmerising seabound farming experience with a fourth generation oyster farming family in France and an exclusive Michelin dining experience with a Geisha in Kyoto among others.

With an extensive network of brand connections throughout the world, Away&Co is able to curate unconventionally experiential excursions for its guests, as a part of the Creative Travel family of brands, one of India's oldest and most renowned tourism businesses since 1977. Spearheading Away&Co, Ruchi Kohli the Chief Experience Officer has shared her insights on the company’s success.

1. Can you provide an overview of your company and what sets you apart from your contemporaries? Can you describe the process of designing a bespoke trip from the initial consultation to the final itinerary?

Away&Co is not your conventional travel company, we’re purveyors of fine experiences across the world. Our approach to experiential journeys is quite different from other travel companies. Our main point of difference is that while travel is what we sell, we create lifelong memories and experiences for our guests.

Every detail of every journey our guests travel on is planned, nothing is left to chance. Trip planning is very DIFFERENT from putting an ‘itinerary’ together. This requires a deep understanding of the destination, and access to the best experts locally across the world who spend time working on the details of each individual journey we plan. This is the opposite of what a conventional travel agent would do, who put an ‘itinerary’ together, many using online resources available to the whole travel trade. These ‘itineraries’ do not have the depth of special experiences or access to the very special authentic accommodation and immersion, that make an Away&Co trip stand apart in the industry.

The most significant difference with Away&Co is our legacy of expertise and relationships means we’ve built strong bonds with thousands of authentic hotels, destinations and experience providers across the globe, ensuring our guests receive that little extra, making all the difference.

The journey planning process at Away&Co is collaborative, which means we like to get to know what our guests like and don’t like, what excites them and what bores them, and most importantly, what they’re really looking for in the adventure they are about to embark on. We then work with our global partners to create a truly enriching journey, customised for that specific request. Away&Co doesn’t ever send any “packages”, as these don’t exist.

2. Since Away&Co is an offshoot of Creative Travels, how have you been able to leverage the international contacts from your parent brand, what were some challenges to establish the new brand out of the shadow of creative and reach out to your target audience?

Creative Travel has built its goodwill and global relationships over decades and global network allows Away&Co to get access to some of the most exclusive experiences in the world. In addition, Creative Travel family of brands is part of the most exclusive luxury travel networks in the world. Our guest receive some of the finest experiences based on Creative Travel’s core value of trust, integrity, curiosity, accountability and togetherness as well new initiatives- sustainability, adventure and pursuit of the ordinary.

We don’t see being a part of the Creative Travel family as a challenge, on the contrary this is a great advantage for growth. There is also no shadow since Creative Travel and Away&Co are two completely different business, with almost no overlap in either the client base or the destinations we operate in. The experience and goodwill Creative Travel provides to Away&Co is immense.

3. How do you ensure that your clients' preferences and interests are incorporated into their personalized trip itineraries?

The journey planning process at Away&Co is highly consultative. We spend time to hear from our guests; to tell us about their dream journey, and let us create the trip of a life. The dedicated journey planner team will gladly work on any changes they may want to the trip. Each detail and each request is factored into each journey. We thrive on our guests requesting experiences based on their interests, our specialists will ensure that the best experts and specialists take care of these personal experiences.

4. Could you share some examples of the most memorable and exclusive experiences that you have curated for your clients?

Away&Co focuses on a very high level of cultural immersion and insider access. Some of the great programs we have created for our guests in the past include afterhours private visits to the Vatican; Exclusive visits to private vineyards across Europe; Private access to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro; A private visit inside the Pyramids of Giza with an Egyptologist; A seabound farming experience with a fourth generation oyster farming family in France; An exclusive Michelin dining experience with a Geisha in Kyoto.. just a very few examples of the amazing experiences Away&Co provides.

5. What measures do you take to ensure the safety and security of your clients during their experiential trips?

As a responsible organisation, Away&Co ensures we're always fully compliant with local and international regulations. Away&Co insists all guests are fully insured before any trip, but most importantly, every service provider approved by Away&Co will always have the highest levels of health and safety policies in place. All our guests traveling to destinations that are considered remote will also have an emergency evacuation insurance provided by Away&Co, which is a step above regular travel insurances. Every trip planned and every destination we operate in will be analysed for safety before we send any guests to that region.

6. How do you select and manage the local partners, guides, and accommodations to ensure exceptional quality and authenticity for your clients?

We are very fortunate in that we have fostered amazing relationships around the world in our 4+ decade journey. It's been relatively easy for us to establish a pool of partnerships that will allow us to create some of the best journeys across the world. Our long standing legacy has also helped us open many doors from which our guests will benefit a lot. As the Creative Travel family of brands is members of the largest private luxury travel networks in the world, we have immediate access to some of the most select partnerships across the world.

7. What destinations do you specialize in for these immersive experiences?

Away&Co specialises in the legendary, but we plan equally flawless trips to even the most popular destinations in the world. Our special focus has been on South and Central America, Africa, Eastern and Northern Europe, West and North Asia. We have amazing partners in all these special destinations, that Indians are now looking at after having travelled to the more popular destinations in Europe and Asia.

8. How do you approach sustainability and responsible travel practices in organizing these bespoke experiential trips?

Even on our wildest, most unpredictable adventures, there are a few things we don’t compromise on-like our commitment to responsible, sustainable, and regenerative travel. We work closely with host communities, not just to provide our guests with the most immersive cultural experiences, but also to support indigenous crafts, farming, and sustainable practices. Whether it is using only locally-sourced ingredients for one to one cooking classes, or engaging with a diminishing tribe for an authentic village experience, we make sure that the experiences we offer help regenerate struggling economies and people.

Also for every experience you join us for, we put aside a contribution towards a fund that focuses on planting and maintaining tres across India. It s a small and simple thing, but yet with each sampling that we plant, the hope for a cleaner future takes deeper roots. With geo tagging each tree, our guests get to track the tree they have planted for years to come.

9. What are the upcoming offerings by Away&Co?

Away&Co has planned some very special programs for the Rio Carnival in February 2024 which includes the most exclusive invites to the famous Copacabana Ball and the best seats for the Rio Parade, also includes three days deep into the Amazon rainforest. Another special trip in December is an immersive experience to Israel and Jordan, which includes exclusive access to some of the best experiences in the ancient kingdoms and civilizations.



