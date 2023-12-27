Awiros and Intel Make History with India's Largest Computer Vision Hackathon

Bengaluru, India - December 26, 2023: Awiros, a leading AI startup, marked a historic milestone by concluding India's largest Computer Vision Hackathon in collaboration with Intel. This groundbreaking hackathon unfolded over three months, drawing participation from an impressive 3500 teams comprising over 8000 individuals from leading educational institutions and multinational organisations. The hackathon centred around development of enterprise grade computer vision applications on the Awiros Platform utilising tools provided by Intel OpenVino. This was the second such Hackathon organised by Awiros, with the first one being held in February this year at IIT Delhi.

Awiros stands as the world's first computer vision operating system and marketplace. The Awiros Appstack already houses 70 applications and is deployed across leading enterprises like Mercedes Benz, Pratt & Whitney and in 7 safe and smart cities in India including Delhi, Bangalore, Thane and more. For developers, Awiros not only simplifies the application development process but also provides a unique marketplace that exposes applications to large global corporations. Vikram Gupta, CEO of Awiros, stated, “Awiros handles all the plumbing to make lab-grade computer vision models operate at scale. The Awiros Operating System enables computer vision applications to become hardware-agnostic, both in terms of the video source and processors. Developers only need to write and push the core algorithm; the remaining modules, requiring diverse skill sets of more than 90% complexity, are handled by us.”

The grand finale, hosted at Conrad Bengaluru, showcased 11 outstanding finalists. Each team was given a dedicated booth to display their solutions. The coveted first prize was awarded to Team AI Slayers from Coimbatore for their revolutionary application, "Cart Lens," capable of generating retail heat maps, calculating high-traffic areas, and detecting stocked-out items on shelves. The second prize went to Team Random_State42 from Mumbai, creators of a Pothole Detection System. Their innovation employs cameras mounted on government vehicles to map out the density of potholes in various areas, contributing to safer and more efficient urban planning. Team Intelagent secured the third prize for their app "Securos," which analyzes CCTV video footage in real-time to determine whether 2-wheeler riders adhere to safety regulations, such as wearing helmets and refraining from using mobile phones while driving. The total prize money exceeding Rs. 5 lakhs was distributed amongst the winners and participants. Many of the applications submitted in the hackathon will be fine tuned and onboarded onto the Awiros Appstack. The vision at Awiros is to grow its repository to 1000 applications over the next couple of 3 years to serve a huge gamut of use cases.

Backed by leading deep tech venture capitalists, including Exfinity Ventures, Inflexor, and Veda VC, Awiros is emerging as a leader in the video AI space in India, driving innovation by developing a strong ecosystem. Young and budding developers can get in touch with the company to have their applications hosted on the Awiros platform.

For more details one can visit https://www.awiros.com and explore the best video analytics and computer vision solutions.

