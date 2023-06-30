Axie Infinity Loses Steam as Tradecurve Gains 80% In A Month

The crypto market is very volatile with some tokens noting price gains while others are trading in the red region. Currently, Axie Infinity has experienced a decline in momentum despite Apple’s recent VR headset launch. On the other hand, a new entrant in the DeFi space, Tradecurve, has surged, gaining 80% price gains over the past month.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Plunges After Losing Bullish Momentum

According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity is ranked 60 in the crypto market with a market capitalization of $667,240,432 which has dropped by 2.52% in the last 24 hours. In Q1 2023, top metaverse tokens including Axie Infinity struggled as global interest in the metaverse dwindled. However, last week, Axie Infinity price scored double-digit gains with other prominent metaverse projects after Apple’s recent launch of the mixed-reality Vision Pro headset.

As of Tuesday, Axie Infinity was trading at $5.86 as bulls aim for the $6 resistance. Unfortunately, bears have entered the market today. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is $5.68, a 2.30% price decline in the last 24 hours and a 5.49% price increase in the past 7 days.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Gains 80% In A Month

There has been an increase in the number of new investors in Tradecurve following a spike in the price of TCRV. Over the last month, the price of TCRV has jumped by 80% to set a new high at $0.018 per token. The bullish performance of TCRV originates from the Tradecurve platform which is poised to revolutionize the DeFi landscape through its innovative hybrid trading platform, offering investors unparalleled access to multiple markets within a single account.

In contrast to platforms like KuCoin and Kraken, Tradecurve allows users globally to trade a diverse array of assets while ensuring complete anonymity. The platform's exceptional combination of cutting-edge trading tools, decentralization, robust security measures, and transparency has captivated the cryptocurrency community and garnered significant interest from investors.

By integrating primary asset classes from Traditional Finance (TradFi) alongside rigorously backtested artificial intelligence algorithms, Tradecurve has significantly enhanced the depth and maturity of on-chain trading. Users can seamlessly trade stocks, ETFs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, and forex through a unified interface, consolidating various markets into a single platform.

Rather than focusing solely on fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto pairings, Tradecurve embraces a crypto-to-derivatives pairing paradigm. This enables users to collateralize their cryptocurrencies and engage in trading activities involving bonds or any other desired asset class. Currently, Tradecurve is in its fourth presale stage for TCRV, with each token selling at a remarkable price of only 0.018. There is a great opportunity to stack up TCRV tokens as Tradecurve is offering a 50% purchase bonus until July 3rd.

