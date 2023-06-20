Axis Bank Ace Credit Card Review, Features & Benefits

Apply for Axis Ace Credit Card via GoPaisa and avail the FREE cashback of Rs.500 on card dispatch. Enjoy the cashback rewards on recharges & digital payments via Google Pay. Get 4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato & OLA transactions to reap the maximum rewards on this credit card. Read more the features, benefits, eligibility criteria, fees and GoPaisa Rewards here.

With the increasing demand for digital payments during the COVID-19 lockdown, Axis Bank introduced the best cashback card, the Axis Ace credit card, in partnership with Google Pay and Visa. This card is specifically designed with the aim to reward every transaction a user makes through a digital platform like Google Pay. So, if you're also looking to earn maximum rewards for digital payments via Google Pay, you must apply for the Axis Bank Ace credit card today. With the Axis Ace credit card, you can enjoy a simple, secure and innovative payment experience as well as unlimited cashback on all your purchases. Delve into our full review of the Axis Bank credit card below, highlighting the joining and annual benefits, card features, fees and charges, eligibility criteria, and who should apply for this card. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card Overview Best for Cashback on Recharges & Bill Payments Joining Fee Rs. 499 + GST Joining Benefit No welcome gift with this card Exclusive Benefit Flat Rs.500 GoPaisa Rewards on Card Approval Annual Fee Rs. 499 + GST (second year onwards) Annual Fee Waiver On Spending Rs. 2 lakh in the previous year Apply for Axis Bank Ace Credit Card Here

Key Benefit of Axis Ace Credit Card

Spend Type Cashback Recharges & Bill Pay Transactions on Google Pay 5% Unlimited Cashback Transaction on Preferred Merchants (Zomato, Swiggy & Ola) 4% Unlimited Cashback All Other Spends 2% Unlimited Cashback

The Axis Ace credit card is feature-packed with unlimited cashback enabling you to earn 5% cashback for essential payments such as bill payments, mobile recharges made via Google Pay. There is an additional 4% unlimited cashback for daily expenses such as ordering food via Zomato, Swiggy and cab rides on OLA. Besides this, any other transaction made via Axis Ace credit card, whether online or offline, will be rewarded with 2% unlimited cashback.

There is no bar to earning cashback through the Axis Ace credit card as of now, but there is no cashback for spends across

Educational services

Fuel

Rental payments

Insurance premium payments

EMI transactions or purchases converted to EMI

Wallet loading transactions

Gold/Jewelry purchases

Note: The cashback for utility payments via Google Pay and across preferred merchants is capped at Rs.500 per statement cycle. This cap will take effect from June 15th 2023. However, the 2% cashback on all other spends will remain unlimited.

Additional Benefits on Axis Bank Ace Credit Card

Travel Benefit 4 complimentary domestic lounge access/year (1 per quarter) Fuel Benefit 1% Waiver on all fuel transactions (Max Rs.400) Dining Delight Benefit Upto 20% OFF (Upto Rs.500 per statement cycle) on preferred merchants via EazyDiner Benefits on EMI Transactions Easy EMI facility on all transactions above Rs.1500

Travel benefits: With the Axis Ace credit card, you'll be delighted to enjoy 4 complimentary lounge access to any domestic airport in India in a calendar year.

Fuel benefits: Just like any other Axis Bank credit card, this card will also benefit you with a 1% fuel surcharge waiver for all spends at all petrol pumps in India. However, the maximum discount is capped at Rs.500 per statement cycle on all valid transactions made between Rs.400 and Rs.4000.

Dining benefits: The Axis Bank Ace credit card also benefits you in dining by slashing bills by 20%. The Dining Delights offer on the Axis Ace credit card is applicable across 4000+ partnered restaurants in India with a maximum discount of Upto Rs.500 per statement cycle.

EMI transaction benefits: No matter how big your purchases are, just pay your Axis Bank Ace credit card bill in flexible EMIs. With Axis Bank's easy EMI facility, you can convert the outstanding amount above Rs.2500 into easy monthly installments at a reduced interest rate of 1.0% or 1.08% or 1.25% or 1.5% or 2 % per month.

Axis Ace Credit Card Fees & Charges

Fee Type Charges on Axis Bank Ace Credit Card Joining Fee Rs.499 (one-time only) Annual Fee Rs.499 from 2nd Year onwards Add-on Card Fee Nil. No fee to pay for add-on card Interest Rate on Card 3.6% per month or 52.86% per annum Cash Withdrawal Fees 2.5% (Minimum Rs.500) of the cash withdrawal Overdue or Late Payment Fee {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} No fee for total due amount is less than Rs.500 Rs.500 for total due amount is between Rs.501-Rs.5000 Rs.750 for total due amount is between Rs.5001-Rs.10000 Rs.1200 for total due amount is greater than Rs.10000 Cash Payment Fee Rs.100 Overlimit Penalty 2.5% of the amount spent over credit limit (Minimun Rs.500) Foreign Currency Transaction Fee 3.50% of the transaction value Fuel Surcharge 1% of the amount spent between Rs.400-Rs.4000 (Max. Upto Rs.400) Cheque return/dishonour fee/auto-debit reversal 2% of the total amount (Min. Rs.450 & Max. Rs.1500) Dynamic Currency Conversion markup 1% of the transaction amount Rent Transaction Fee 1% + GST of the amount spent (Max. Rs.1500)

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Axis Bank Ace Credit Card

Before applying for this Axis Bank Ace Credit Card or any other credit card, you must meet certain eligibility criteria, including:

Age of the applicant: The primary cardholder should be at least 18 years of age.

The primary cardholder should be at least 18 years of age. Add-on cardholder age: The add-on cardholder must be above 15 years of age (applicable only when you are applying for an add-on card).

The add-on cardholder must be above 15 years of age (applicable only when you are applying for an add-on card). Income: The applicant must have a steady income source and meet the minimum income criteria specified by the bank.

The applicant must have a steady income source and meet the minimum income criteria specified by the bank. Credit history: The applicant must have a strong CIBIL score to enhance the chances of credit card approval. A minimum CIBIL score of 700 is good to go.

Documents Required While Applying for Axis Ace Credit Card

While applying for the Axis Bank Ace Credit Card, you must provide the following documents:

Identification proof (any one): Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID

Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID Address proof (any one): Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID

Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID Income proof : Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement

: Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement Photo identity: latest passport size coloured photograph

Pros & Cons of Axis Ace Credit Card

Pros Cons Accelerated cashback on utility payments No welcome gift Highest 2% cashback on all spends Capping on 5% and 4% categories Cashback redemption directly into the cardholder's Ace credit card account iOS users will miss the 5% cashback benefit Complimentary access to domestic airport lounges No cashback on payments for fuel, rent, education, jewellery & more Benefits on fuel transactions Dining discounts on preferred restaurants in India

Who is best suited for the Axis Ace credit card?

Although the Axis Bank Ace credit card is still the preferred card to reap the highest benefits and rewards for digital payments, its other benefits are very limited. If you're a kind of shopper looking for cashback rewards for all essential payments via Google Pay, you can apply for this card. But remember that there will be a maximum cashback cap of Rs.500 per statement cycle in all 5% and 4% categories. So, this is no longer an ideal card for high spends on everyday bill payments. There are also a bunch of additional features such as low joining & annual fees, 2% unlimited cashback on all other spends along with additional benefits on travel, dining and fuel, making it an ideal choice for cardholders.

How to apply for Axis Ace Credit Card online?

The easiest way to apply for the Axis Bank Ace credit card is from their official website or visit the nearest Axis Bank branch to proceed with your Axis Bank Ace credit card application form.

But the better way to apply for the Axis Bank Ace credit card is through GoPaisa, where you can get an additional Rs.500 Rewards on your card dispatch. Here are the steps to avail of GoPaisa rewards when applying for the Axis Bank card online.

Click here to apply or visit GoPaisa and search for the Axis Bank Ace credit card. On the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card deal page, click on the "Grab Deal" button. Login or sign up to activate GoPaisa Rewards. Now you'll be redirected to the Axis Bank Ace credit card application form. Fill in the required details such as mobile number, PAN card, Pincode & net income to proceed your application form. Now complete all the required fields and submit your Axis Bank Ace credit card application form.

Note: The Rs.1500 GoPaisa Rewards for your Axis Bank Ace credit card will be credited after the card dispatch, which you can redeem for Amazon or Flipkart e-gift vouchers.

FAQs on Axis Ace Credit Card

Q. Is there any joining benefit on applying for the Axis Bank Ace credit card?

No. The Axis Ace credit card does not offer any joining or welcome benefits.

Q. Will I get unlimited cashback on all purchases made via Axis Ace credit card?

No. You will get 5% and 4% respective cashback on all purchases across utility payments and spends on preferred merchants, which is capped at a maximum of Rs.500 per statement cycle. All other payments made via Axis Bank Ace credit card will be eligible for 2% unlimited cashback.

Q. Does the 2% unlimited cashback is applicable across all transactions?

You will get 2% unlimited cashback on all spends via Axis Bank Ace credit card except payments made for fuel purchases, education services, EMI transactions, wallet loading transactions, rent payments, etc.

Q. Is there an annual fee waiver on the Axis Bank Ace credit card?

Yes. Axis Bank Ace credit card has an annual fee waiver benefit when you spend over Rs. 2 lakh in the previous year.

Q. Does the Axis Ace credit card offer benefits on fuel transactions?

Definitely yes. The Axis Bank Ace credit card offers a 1% waiver on all fuel transactions across all petrol pumps in India.

Q. What are the eligibility criteria for applying for the Axis Bank Ace credit card?

Before applying for the Axis Bank Ace credit card, you must fulfil the necessary eligibility criteria:

you must be above 18 years when applying for the credit card

you must be a resident of India

you have a stable source of income

Q. What is the procedure to apply for the Axis Ace credit card?

Below are the easy steps to apply for the Axis Bank credit card online. You can also apply for the Axis Bank Ace credit card via GoPaisa to get an additional Rs.1500 in GoPaisa rewards.

Visit the Axis Bank Ace credit card page and click on Apply Now.

Enter the necessary details such as mobile number, PAN card number, Pincode and Annual income to proceed with your Axis Bank Ace credit card application form.

On the next page, fill in other details like your name, address, father & mother's name, company details, etc.

Proceed to the next page and select the Axis Bank Ace credit card from a list of credit cards.

Select the card design of your choice and complete the application form.

You'll receive your Axis Bank Ace credit card application number on your mobile.

Q. What documents do I need to apply for the Axis Ace credit card?

You'll need a couple of documents such as a valid photo ID card, proof of address, passport-size photograph, and income statement while applying for the Axis Bank Ace credit card.

Q. How to contact the Axis Bank customer support team?

If you have any query, concern or question regarding your credit card, you can contact the Axis Bank customer support team at 1860-419-5555 or 1860-500-5555. Also, you can contact the Axis Bank support team through their support page or chat with Axis Bank's virtual assistant 'AXIS AHA!'.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.