Ayodhya Embraces Mobile Payments with Paytm's QR and Soundbox Devices During Shri Ram Temple Inauguration

As the sacred city of Ayodhya and the entire nation, witnessed the momentous consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, Paytm has taken on an integral role on this historic day.

The newly launched Paytm Pocket and Music Soundbox have seen widespread adoption in the city, particularly in popular holy destinations such as - Hanuman Garhi, Sita Ki Rasoi, Naya Ghat, Keshav Bhavan and the banks of river Saryu. The all-in-one Paytm QR code is frequently being used by devotees residing in Ayodhya for their transactions.

The debit-card sized Paytm Pocket Soundbox was a special favorite for flower and vermillion sellers in the vibrant Hanuman Garhi of Ayodhya. The Paytm Music Soundbox also played bhajans while accepting mobile payments with no interruptions. The devotees who have come from the length and breadth of India are having a seamless digital transaction experience in the traditional yet modern spiritual city.

The simplicity and efficiency of Paytm’s pioneered devices provide a user-friendly experience, making digital transactions accessible to everyone, from devout pilgrims to local vendors. Recently, MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India shared a small video, presenting a flavourful journey into Ayodhya's local delicacies, over X (formerly Twitter). In the clipping, the presence of Paytm’s iconic devices is simply praiseworthy.

In a recent development, Paytm has collaborated with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam through a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the extensive adoption of mobile payments. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is actively implementing mobile payment solutions across various departments, leveraging Paytm’s innovative QR codes, Soundbox, and Card machines. Strategically positioned at cash collection centers, Paytm card machines provide diverse payment options, enhancing the overall experience for users.

Paytm is driving a remarkable transformation in India's business landscape through its innovative devices. The grandeur of the Shri Ram temple consecration is further amplified by the parallel digital revolution unfolding on the streets.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.