Ayouthveda Launches its Much-Anticipated Golden Glow Regimen

New Delhi (India), April 17: Ayouthveda, a leading Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, proudly announces the launch of its much-anticipated Golden Glow Regimen - the perfect combination of Sparkling Gold Face Wash, Day Cream and Night Cream, marking a significant milestone in the realm of skincare innovation.

Bridging the gap between ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and cutting-edge scientific advancements, Ayouthveda's latest offering promises to redefine the skincare experience for consumers worldwide.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Ayouthveda's Golden Glow Regimen comprises a comprehensive 3-step skincare routine, with its highlights – 24K Nano Elemental Gold Particles or “Swarna Bhasma” and Kashmiri Saffron, meticulously infused in each product for their transformative benefits. These premium ingredients work synergistically to penetrate deep into the skin, enhancing elasticity, and imparting a luminous, youthful glow that exudes timeless beauty.

Each of the four main ingredients that go into Ayouthveda’s Golden Glow Regimen has been selected based on Ayurvedic principles and modern phytochemical principles. The 24K Nano Gold penetrates the skin deeply, giving it a radiant glow. Its antioxidant properties preserve skin elasticity, for a youthful complexion. Kashmiri Saffron nourishes the skin with rich vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, and Vitamin B6. Floral extracts like Rose, Butea, Lotus, and Marigold distillates offer remarkable benefits while tropical juices like Pineapple, pomegranate, papaya and carrot, along with orange and lemon give the skin a natural radiance.

Founder of Ayouthveda, Dr. Sanchit Sharma, a renowned scientist and expert in phytochemistry, said during the launch, “OurHero Product - The Golden Glow Regimen, takes inspiration from our rich cultural heritage of ancient Vedic times, reaffirming our commitment to offering skincare solutions that genuinely nurture the skin,”he says.“We follow a phytochemical process, where we derivenatural bioactive substances from plants to curate our products in the most Ayurvedic way possible”.

Genelia Deshmukh, brand ambassador, endorses Ayouthveda's Golden Glow Regimen. She said, “Ayouthveda's Sparkling Gold Face Care Range is more than just skincare; it's a celebration of timeless beauty and holistic wellness. Join me on a journey to radiant skin with Ayouthveda's Sparkling Gold Face Care Range, where tradition meets innovation for a luminous glow. Discover the secret to glowing skin with Ayouthveda's Sparkling Gold Face Care Range because I believe every woman deserves to shine from within."

Ayouthveda's Golden Glow Regimen range includes The Sparkling Gold Face Wash, Sparkling Gold Day Cream and Night Cream and Golden glow Regimen Kit. All the products can be purchased on www.ayouthveda.com and various other leading e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa and many more.

https://www.ayouthveda.com/products/golden-glow-regimen?_pos=5&_sid=9a9477094&_ss=r

The kit’s products can also be purchased individually - The Sparkling Gold Face Wash MRP ₹419 (100ml), Sparkling Gold Day Cream and Night Cream MRP ₹1575 (50g) and MRP ₹839 (30g).

Embark on your journey to a youthful, glowing you today!

Ayouthveda is a pioneering Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, a legacy of Aimil with 40 years of trust. We are committed to helping millions of people switch from harmful chemical-based products to safe, research-based & therapeutic products matching global standards. With a steadfast commitment to safety, efficacy, and quality, Ayouthveda offers a comprehensive range of skincare, haircare, body care, intimate care, and wellness products designed to rejuvenate and nurture the skin, body, and mind.

