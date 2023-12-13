Ayurveda For All ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’

Keeping in view the growing popularity of Ayurveda, the government has empaneled Ayurveda day care centers for Central government employees and pensioners (CGHS card holders), ECHS beneficiaries and NDMC card holders to provide cashless Ayurveda treatments.

Private day care panchakarma centers are now empaneled under CGHS, ECHS, NDMC and DDA in a manner similar to empanelment of allopathy day care centers.

Aim of the scheme is to improve health and well being of the patients by time tested science of Ayurveda. Providing Ayurveda and Panchkarma treatments in day care centers not only reduces the cost of hospitalization but also adds to patients’ convenience.

SKK AYURVEDA

SKK AYURVEDA: Top Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Delhi

SKK AYURVEDA is a NABH Accredited Ayurveda and Panchakarma center offering authentic Ayurvedic treatments since 2003, located in calm surroundings of Janakpuri, West Delhi.

SKK Ayurveda is empaneled under CGHS, NDMC, DDA and ECHS. We provide cashless treatments to retired CGHS card holders, NDMC employees (in service and retired) and ECHS beneficiaries. We offer healthcare solutions for the elderly, youth, women and kids alike.

SKK AYURVEDA is one of the best Ayurveda clinics with highly experienced doctors, trained therapists dedicated to provide holistic treatments through consultation, medicines and panchakarma therapies.

SKK Ayurveda is empaneled under CGHS, NDMC, DDA and ECHS.

Dr Tarun Gupta, Founder and Senior Ayurvedic Consultant of SKK AYURVEDA

Dr Tarun Gupta, Founder and Senior Ayurvedic Consultant of SKK AYURVEDA, he has completed his B.A.M.S in year 2000 from Delhi University. He took advance training in Keralian Panchkarma Treatments from Kerala and Started SKK AYURVEDA Clinic and Panchkarma Centre in 2003.

He has been Successfully treating cases of Joint’s Pain, Arthritis, Spondylitis, Sciatica, Slipped disc, IBD, Ulcerative Colitis, Skin Diseases – like Psoriasis, Eczema, Renal Problems like-Chronic Kidney disease, Urethral stricture and many more. He has experience of more than 23 years.

Dr Rani Gupta, Medical Director and Ayurvedic Gynecologist at SKK AYURVEDA.

Dr Rani Gupta, She is a Gold Medalist in M.D and currently Medical Director and Ayurvedic Gynecologist at SKK AYURVEDA. She has completed her B.A.M.S from Lucknow University in 2003, She did her Post Graduation, M.D in Gynecology (Ayurveda) from Banaras Hindu University in 2006.

She is successfully treating cases of Gynecology like - Fibroids, PCOD/ PCOS, Fallopian tube blockage, Infertility, Endometriosis, Recurrent infections, Bartholin cysts etc.

In Leadership of Dr.Tarun Gupta & Dr.Rani Gupta a whole team of trained and efficient Panchakarma therapists, Pharmacist, Front desk staff at SKK AYURVEDA are available to provide best ayurveda treatments to the patients.

Panchkarma helps in balancing Doshas (Vata, Pitta and kapha) and maintain the homeostasis of body. Panchkarma therapies provide good relief in chronic diseases like Slipped disc, Sciatica, Spondylitis, Knee pain, Cervical pain, Arthritis, Paralysis, Acidity, Constipation, Gynecological problems, Infertility etc.

Various therapies of Panchkarma cures acute and chronic diseases effectively by detoxifying the body. Panchkarma also targets to enhance body immunity, slows down degeneration/ageing in body and helps to withstand stressful and fast paced life leading to healthy and happy state of body and mind.

Panchkarma treatments at SKK AYURVEDA includes Abhyangam (oil massage), Shirodhara (for sleeplessness, high blood pressure), Patra-pind swed ( for back and joints pain), Pizhichil (oil bath), Kati vasti (for slip disc and low backache), Janudhara(for knee arthritis),Lepam, Greeva vasti ( cervical pain), Nasyam ( for sinusitis) etc. Retired CGHS card holders, ECHS card holders and NDMC employees can avail cashless treatments at SKK Ayurveda.

Panchkarma also targets to enhance body immunity, slows down degeneration/ageing in body and helps to withstand stressful and fast paced life

Contact Details for SKK AYURVEDA -

Address :C-2/95, Janak Puri, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Delhi,110058

#91- 98114 41562/91- 9811440562 /011 - 4552 3443

Website:www.ayurvedadoctor.net

Youtube: https://youtube.com/@skkayurvedanabhaccreditedc2449?si=W6YBOmxRwrsgGCCO

Email :drtarungupta@rediffmail.com, Fb:https://www.facebook.com/SkkAyurveda/

Insta:https://instagram.com/skk_ayurveda_panchakarma?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

Disclaimer: This is a company press release and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.