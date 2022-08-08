Babycare Brand – StarAndDaisy ropes in Ameesha Patel as Brand Ambassador

Parenting is one such highlight of the life cycle, which is both crucial as well as one of the most special aspects. The ability to nurture and provide for your little one is highly valued, but like it's always said, every coin has two sides, and in spite of the overwhelming emotions involved, there is also a tremendous amount of responsibility. Star and Daisy first appeared in 2020 with the mission of being the parenting partner for numerous new-age parents who wish to create an exceptionally distinctive childhood for their children. The Brand 2021 also acquired the Prestigious award for 'The Most Promising Brand'.

Moving a step ahead, StarAndDaisy has appointed Ameesha Patel as their brand ambassador with the vision of increasing public visibility on the wide array of modern and innovative baby products that might be the saviour of the parenting process by reducing stress and making the entire journey more enjoyable.

It is said, "Every experience is an opportunity to learn and grow". Akshay Arya and Anshul Arya, the founders of StarAndDaisy and parents themselves, took parenting seriously enough to learn from it and grow with it. As young and new parents, while they cherished parenting tremendously, they understood different requirements and roadblocks of the process as well. They wanted society to have a one-stop solution for everything that is a necessity for parenthood in a hassle-free way.

The reason behind the brand gaining popularity and establishing Ameesha Patel as the face of their brand is their high investment in R&D which helps them in crafting thoughtful products embedded with recent trends and technologies to fill in the void of making parents' lives easier. Their target audience remains the new-age parents who prefer to balance their personal and professional lives so that their ambition is not compromised, but at the same, they intact proper care and comfort for their little ones in order for them to feel happy and safe and healthy.

StarAndDaisy has a wide range of over 400 products. These include baby gears like strollers, prams, walkers, rockers, cribs, cradles, high chairs, bathtubs, maternity essentials, fashion, clothing and kids products like tricycles, cycles, battery ride-on, educational toys, etc. Their clientele is extremely diverse and also includes premium up-market. The products have got excellent reviews from the customers. And StarAndDaisy Products are available across all marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart and Firstcry. Customers can also buy StarAndDaisy Products from the Brand's Beautiful website www.staranddaisy.in

StarAndDaisy App is also available on Android and iOS.

StarAndDaisy is a growing brand that wants to improve with each passing day. They are constantly working and trying out new ideas to secure contact between their concept and the need of the young parents. The brand wants to be the name people remember when they think of giving their children an experience they would never forget, and Bringing Ameesha Patel into the game, is a strategic move that would not only increase public visibility but also help the audience to connect with the brand more in quite a lot of ways.

Along with crafting thoughtful products, StarAndDaisy also offers free Health and Diet Consultancies to their customers, Fellow parents and also offers the best Parenting Content and resources without any charges, which is quite a unique feature that is distinctive from any other normal brand. The concept proves to you that it's not just the next-door baby brand; instead, it has put in the effort to understand your requirements and needs and be your best partner in the journey.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice.