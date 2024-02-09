Bag2Bag Sweetens Valentine's Day with Exclusive Staycation & Daycation Packages!

[Bengaluru, 09/2/2024]– In the spirit of spreading love and creating unforgettable memories, Bag2Bag Hotels & Homes has joined hands with50+ renowned hotel groups in major cities in India! This exciting collaboration brings you a curated selection of Valentine's Day packages, designed to cater to couples seeking a heartwarming celebration. The comprehensive and all-inclusive packages are set to be available for booking starting February 5.

In a bid to redefine romantic getaways, Bag2Bag is introducing these all-inclusive packages to cater to the needs of busy individuals who find it challenging to plan last-minute staycations or daycations. Whether you are a couple looking for a romantic escape or someone seeking a rejuvenating break, Bag2Bag has tailored offerings to suit every preference.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Bag2Bag’s exclusive packages

In a pioneering move, Bag2Bag Hotels & Homes proudly introduces the industry's First-of-Its-Kind Valentine's Day packages exclusively designed for couples on their OTA platform. This groundbreaking initiative further solidifies Bag2Bag's position as a trendsetter in the hospitality industry, as it continues to pave the way for innovative and customer-centric solutions in the ever-evolving travel landscape.

Experiences That are Crafted for You:

The all-inclusive packages are designed to provide a hassle-free experience, allowing guests to choose from hourly stays to comprehensive couple packages. These packages encompass a range of amenities to make each stay a memorable and romantic one.

Daycations and Staycations:Discover the epitome of romantic bliss with Bag2Bag's exclusive Daycation and Staycation offerings, meticulously designed withstays for couplesseeking quality time together. Whether you're looking for a brief interlude or a more extended retreat, they have the perfect packages to create lasting memories with your partner.

Couple's All-Inclusive Packages: Tailored specifically for couples, these packages include a host of romantic amenities to create an intimate and enchanting atmosphere. From secluded hideaways to beachside escapes, Bag2Bag ensures that your romantic getaway is a haven of comfort and connection.

Amenities Galore: Guests can indulge in a variety of offerings, such as a private Jacuzzi experience, candlelight dinners, in-room champagne breakfasts, romantic room decorations adorned with rose petals, a glass of fine wine, and the opportunity to savour a decadent slice of cake.

Food and Beverages: Many of these packages include an exquisite buffet treat for guests with a delightful array of gourmet delights for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, complemented by a cozy campfire setting, adding to the overall charm of the stay.

Exclusive Cashback Offers: To sweeten the deal, Bag2Bag presents exclusive cashback offers for Valentine's Day stays booked through the Bag2Bag app. Guests can enjoy ₹1000 or ₹500 cashback, making their romantic escape even more enticing. Furthermore, indulge in a special 100% cashback offer on stays throughout the entire Valentine’s Month.

“Recognizing a significant gap in the market, we have strategically addressed the challenge of planning last-minute staycations or daycations, particularly during this romantic season,” says Mr. Alok Mishra, co-founder and CEO of Bag2Bag. “It's about creating an experience that ignites romance, sparks joy, and leaves you with memories that last a lifetime. Our exclusive packages are specially crafted to do just that, offering couples across India a chance to reconnect, celebrate, and fall in love all over again."

For more information and to book these exclusive Valentine's Day packages, visit:www.bag2bag.in

About Bag2Bag Hotels and Homes:

Bag2Bag is a pioneering and customer-centric platform in the travel and hospitality industry, providing an innovative solution for travellers seeking flexible and convenient accommodation options. Established with the vision of transforming the way people experience travel, Bag2Bag offers a unique booking platform that allows guests to book hotel rooms and accommodations on an hourly basis. With an extensive selection of 10,000+ partnered hotels across 100+ cities, Bag2Bag offers customized hourly stays, overnight hotels, resorts, service apartments, and more for hours, days, weeks, or months, providing travellers with flexibility and savings. Established in 2019, Bag2Bag is diligently managed by its three founders—Alok Mishra, Anurag Tiwari, and Gaurav Garg—leading a team of over 22 dedicated employees in crafting exceptional travel experiences for individuals, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

