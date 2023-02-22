Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall is now live with 250+ products and improved customer experience

Bajaj Finance launches Insurance Mall for its customers to ensure an ‘Easy-Buy’ experience. The new portal offers a plethora of policies and plans in the core insurance segment and the company’s one-of-its-kind Pocket Insurance and Subscription category.

Bajaj Finance has partnered with leading insurers in India to bring customised products best suited to the changing needs of the times. Insurance Mall offers 250+ policies and plans designed to cater to every customer’s needs. In line with its policy to offer quality services, Bajaj Finance aims to simplify all the inconveniences customers can face during their policy purchase. This all-inclusive portal for insurance ensures a hassle-free purchase journey for the customers.

One portal for all policies

Bajaj Finance has partnered with leading insurance companies and assistance service providers to provide various insurance policies on its portal. Bajaj Finance offers products for both its existing and new customers with substantial coverage. The wide range of policies offered is classified under the following categories:

Health insurance: Comprehensive health insurance plans for individuals and families offering coverage against various medical expenses.

Comprehensive health insurance plans for individuals and families offering coverage against various medical expenses. Two-wheeler insurance: Two-wheeler insurance plans for securing two-wheelers against damages to their own vehicle and third party.

Two-wheeler insurance plans for securing two-wheelers against damages to their own vehicle and third party. Four-wheeler insurance: The comprehensive car insurance policies providing coverage against financial liabilities for own and third-party damages.

The comprehensive car insurance policies providing coverage against financial liabilities for own and third-party damages. Appliances extended warranty: Extended warranty plans for appliances offering financial coverage for repair and replacement of gadgets and home appliances, even after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Extended warranty plans for appliances offering financial coverage for repair and replacement of gadgets and home appliances, even after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Pocket Insurance and Subscription: Budget-friendly plans offering substantial coverage for health, travel, appliances, and lifestyle items at affordable premiums.

Budget-friendly plans offering substantial coverage for health, travel, appliances, and lifestyle items at affordable premiums. Investment plans: Savings and investment plans offer dual facilities of insurance and investment, ensuring growth in savings and a secure future.

These policies are well categorised in the new portal, letting customers explore and purchase them seamlessly.

Leveraging the new portal for maximum benefits

Insurance policies play an important role in ensuring financial security and managing the risk of monetary loss that accidental damages or loss can render. However, when it comes to selecting a particular policy, customers need to evaluate several aspects, including premium, sum assured, coverages, inclusions/exclusions and eligibility criteria and make a proper cost-benefit analysis before making their choice.

The portal contains all the information customers need to know about insurance plans, thereby reducing their efforts in understanding these policies and procuring them. This way, it ensures that customers do not miss any information about a plan and make an informed purchase decision.

Additionally, the purchase process is 100% digital and secure. Customers simply have to click on the ‘Get Quote’ (Insurance products) and ‘Buy Now’ (Pocket Insurance and Subscription products) buttons located on the product pages, fill in the application forms with all the necessary details, and make the payment. After the purchase, customers will get their subscription details or the policy documents on their registered email ID and mobile number.

Features and benefits of the portal

Here are all the benefits customers can avail of by purchasing the insurance plans from the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall:

100% digital process: Customers can easily compare and buy the policies and plans online with zero paperwork. This saves the tedious process of visiting the offline branches of insurers and doing cumbersome paperwork to purchase an insurance plan.

Customers can easily compare and buy the policies and plans online with zero paperwork. This saves the tedious process of visiting the offline branches of insurers and doing cumbersome paperwork to purchase an insurance plan. Extensive product list: 250+ benefit-rich Insurance and Pocket Insurance and Subscription plans offered by top insurers that fit the basic requirements of different segments of customers.

250+ benefit-rich Insurance and Pocket Insurance and Subscription plans offered by top insurers that fit the basic requirements of different segments of customers. Budget-friendly premiums: The insurance plans available on this platform come at competitive premiums without compromising coverage or overall benefits.

The insurance plans available on this platform come at competitive premiums without compromising coverage or overall benefits. Exclusively designed plans: Bajaj Finance, along with its insurance partners, brings products that are best suited to the customer’s requirements. These plans ensure complete financial security in a time of need.

The new Insurance Mall portal makes purchasing policies much more convenient, transparent, and secure than before, thanks to its fully redesigned user experience. Customers can compare all the available insurance plans seamlessly and buy insurance that suits their needs.

