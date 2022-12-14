Bajaj Finance offers FD interest rates up to 7.40% for senior citizens

As a senior citizen investor, assured returns, minimal monitoring, and ease of investment are key attributes to look for. With all three qualities, a fixed deposit (FD) is usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, you may want to compare the benefits of opening a fixed deposit account with other popular investments among seniors.

While you can invest in the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme to get regular income with zero risk, its interest rate is 7.40% at present. It allows you to invest and renew your investment only once, going up to the maximum tenure of 8 years.

You can also consider the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, which offers 6.8% interest at present and is open to all investors, not just seniors. You can invest it in for at least 5 years and then renew for another 5 years and the maximum you can invest is capped at Rs. 9 lakh under a joint account.

In contrast to these, you can rely on a Senior Citizen FD, which offers the highest FD interest rates to those over 60. You can invest as much as you want as many times as you like in a fixed deposit account and choose to receive your payout periodically or at maturity.

Get some of the highest FD interest rates with the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD going up to 7.95% p.a. at present. Apart from allowing you to compute the highest returns you can get via the FD interest rates calculator, this FD offers other benefits for seniors. Look at them and how you can augment your earnings during your golden years.

Get an interest rate benefit of up to 0.25%

The Bajaj Finance FD offers thehighest FD interest rates to seniors, with a 0.25% addition to the rate offered to non-seniors. This allows you to enjoy a larger payout, no matter whether you choose to receive it when your FD matures or at regular intervals.

Another advantage of this FD is that you can book your fixed deposit account starting at Rs.15,000 and up to Rs.5 crore. You can also book multiple FDs simultaneously to arrange funds for specific occasions, be it medical treatment, your grandchild’s wedding, a vacation with your spouse or more.

Choose a lengthy tenure of up to 60 months

As a senior investor, you may require funds monthly, quarterly, twice a year or annually to meet your routine expenses. While you can book an FD with Bajaj Finance to get your earnings in this way, you stand to earn more and enjoy some of the highest FD interest rates when you choose a longer tenure and receive your payout at maturity.

Look at the difference in earnings with a shorter vs longer tenor and with earnings every month and at maturity with an investment of Rs. 5 lakh.

Disclaimer: These results were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD interest rates calculator

Go for a special tenure like 44 months

Another way to boost your payout as a senior is by investing for a special tenure. These tenures come with the highest FD interest rates. So, no matter when you receive your interest earnings, they will maximise your investment’s growth.

Here are the special tenures you can access with Bajaj Finance: 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39 and 44 months. Look at your potential earnings when you start a fixed deposit account for a special tenure in comparison to a longer tenure.

Disclaimer: These results were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD interest rates calculator

Open your fixed deposit account online and renew it easily

To book your FD with Bajaj Finance, you have the freedom to choose the online route for ease and convenience, or the offline route if that is more comfortable. If you are an existing customer of Bajaj Finserv, you won’t need to submit any KYC documents either, making the process even more simple.

What’s more, you can renew your FD online or by getting in touch with the NBFC’s customer service before it matures. This helps you stay invested for longer and accumulate earnings for the future with ease.

Along with all this, you can also take a loan against your FD with Bajaj Finance and meet your exigent needs. Additionally, you can rest assured that this FD offers the top safety ratings from CRISIL and ICRA. This way you can rely on receiving your invested sum and earnings on time, every time.

To ensure you get the highest FD interest rates, use the FD interest rates calculator. By tweaking your payout and tenor, you can check for the best rates and plan your investment in accordance. To have reliable earnings during your post-retirement life, get started today and book your FD online!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.