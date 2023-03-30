Bajaj Finserv Health Introduces Health EMI Card: Avail finance on Medical Treatments

Medical inflation has been rising almost twice as fast as the overall inflation rate in India; therefore, getting treated for a medical ailment is often expensive. In times of medical crisis, overwhelming stress leads to tough financial decisions.

Furthermore, with the lack of public healthcare expenditure from the government forces almost two-thirds of the population to spend from their savings or use loans to fulfil their medical needs. It has been widely noted that high out of-pocket expenditure affects almost 30-40% of the population, which then falls prey to impoverishment and humongous spending.

With such gaping holes, there has been a constant rise in medical debt. As per the latest All-India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS), almost 10% of informal loans are to fulfil out-of-pocket medical expenditures. In healthcare, ~20% to 40% of expenses is borne by an insured customer at the time of need.

At the same time, health insurance is still finding its relevance and adoption. At this point, there is a financial change happening in healthcare with Bajaj Finserv Health EMI card.

This digital-first Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card offers coverage of hospital, pharmacy and diagnostic bills together. More importantly, the card can be used at over 5,500 Hospitals & healthcare partners, including Apollo, Manipal Hospitals, Fortis, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Dr. Batra’s, VLCC, Sabka Dentist, Kaya, etc., in more than 1,000 cities in India.

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card can help avail over 1000+ treatments like Hair Transplants, Cosmetic Treatments, IVF Treatments, Maternity Care, ENT Treatments, Plastic Surgeries, Oncology Treatments, Stem Cell Treatments, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Treatments, among others. These benefits can be availed at No cost EMIs for you and your family. The fundamental benefit is that it works like health insurance without the need for large, upfront out-of-pocket expenses and helps reduce monthly medical outgo as small instalments.

The Bajaj Health Card is a digital EMI card which offers a pre-approved loan limit of upto Rs. 4 Lakh. It also provides free wellness benefits up to Rs. 10,000+, such as in-clinic doctor consultations, lab benefits, and preventive lab test packages.

What all comes under Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card?

Loan Limit of up to Rs. 4 lakhs to convert medical expenses into easy EMIs

Doctor consultations and lab benefits worth Rs.2,500

Free preventive health check-up package

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors

Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card- Gold or Platinum coverage?

There are two unique variants: Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card - Platinum and Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card - Gold. It depends on your needs.

The platinum card includes:

EMI loan limit of upto Rs.4 lakh for converting healthcare expenses into Easy EMIs

Doctor consultations and lab benefits worth Rs.2,500 at any Hospital, Doctor or lab

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors across 35+ specialities, worth Rs.5,000

1 Free preventive health check-up package worth Rs.3,000

The card costs Rs.999, inclusive of GST

The gold card includes:

EMI loan limit of upto Rs.4 lakh for converting healthcare expenses into Easy EMIs

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors across 35+ specialities, worth Rs.5,000

1 Free preventive health check-up package worth Rs.3,000

The card costs Rs.707, inclusive of GST

How do I get my Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card?

The best part about choosing the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is the ease of access. Once you visit the Bajaj Finserv Health website, you will have the card within 5 minutes. Here’s how to apply for Health EMI Card:

Choose between Gold Health Card and Platinum Health Card

Enter your mobile number to receive OTP on your mobile, and then verify it

Fill in the online application form with your basic details such as full name, DOB, PAN, Aadhaar, e-mail ID and pin code

Select your gender and type of income, whether employed or self-employed

Click on ‘Proceed’ to generate the expenses limit of your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card

Complete your online KYC

Pay a one-time joining fee (Rs.999 for Platinum, Rs.707 for Gold)

Click on ‘Activate Now’ and complete the e-mandate process by entering your bank account number and IFSC

Once done, the card is then ready to use.

PS. If you are an existing Bajaj Finserv customer, you can view the EMI Health Card on your Bajaj Finserv Health app and choose among the pre-approved offers.

Can my pre-approved coverage increase or decrease?

The Loan Limit on Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is subject to change whenever we revise our credit policy. This is a periodic activity undertaken once every quarter.

Multiple factors are considered under the credit policy. These include:

Your Credit scores

Your income

Your place of residence

Your employment status

Your overall credit performance across other lenders

Why changing healthcare finance is critical?

The challenging part of a medical crisis is the financial distress that befalls the patient’s family while dealing with the stress of health concerns. There have been enough stories exchanged about families failing to fulfil medical bills at the cost of their loved ones’ health.

Thus, finding a way to get enough medical support without needing to stand in queues or negotiating with lenders or paying high interest rates, is a crucial matter now. Thus, Bajaj Finserv Health EMI card is the change the Indian healthcare needs.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

