Bajaj Finserv launches third edition of 'Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein.'

Pune: Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India's largest financial services providers, through its 'Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein.' The digital campaign aims to educate consumers and the general public around the various kinds of frauds in the financial services space, this time focusing on the ways to stay safe against general insurance frauds.

The campaign, in its third edition, comes with another catchy jingle with its main protagonist ‘Gupta Ji’ reminding consumers to chant the mantra of ‘Na Ji Na Ji Na Ji’, whenever faced with common general insurance related fraudulent instances. The campaign is live across all the social media platforms of Bajaj Finserv Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC).

The campaign highlights critical points for consumers to remember such as:

- Always verify the policy information from official websites only

- Always verify the caller and never forgot your insurance policy for attractive offers

- Never get tempted by unbelievable bonuses/incentives and benefits offered by unknown people

- Never pay insurance premiums in cash directly to the agency/agent

- Never fall for extremely low premium rates

- Never sign blank claim forms or allow an agent to fill policy forms

- Never fall for offers bound by an urgency or tight deadlines

For the policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, the Company also highlights the importance of visiting BAGIC’s nearest branches or its official website at https://www.bajajallianz.com/general-insurance.html to verify policy related information and even check the do’s and don'ts of engaging with unofficial/unknown intermediaries through a carefully select sequence of repositories.

Additional Safety Tips to Beat the Fraudsters:

Apart from driving awareness among its customers, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) has also listed some safety tips and guidelines in order to stay safe and protected against any kind of financial frauds:

1. Avoid sharing documents such as PAN card, Aadhar card, Passport and policy number with a third party or an unknown person. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has a mandate to never ask customers to submit original documents

2. Never sign any blank cheques

3. Never share confidential personal and policy details, OTP with any unknown sources or callers

4. Never disclose any account login ID and passwords to your insurance agent

5. Never fall for lucrative offers promising bigger bonuses/incentives and better benefits which looks unbelievable

6. Always contact the insurer directly to get the insurance policy information confirmed, either via email or by calling its customer care number or by verifying the policy at the insurer’s official website

7. Always request for valid receipts for all the premiums paid

8. QR codes: These days insurance policies come with QR codes. These QR codes help one to verify the authenticity of the insurance policy. Scan the image of the QR code using QR reading apps on smartphones

9. Always read the insurance policy carefully to check the credentials and policy coverage detail

10. Always verify the policy details before filling the form and never sign an incomplete proposal form

11. Purchase insurance policies directly from the insurance company or from the authorized intermediaries officially recognized by them to avoid falling into the trap of buying fake insurance policies

12. Always pay the premiums online or through cheques or credit cards, to ensure that the premium is deposited with the insurance company itself

For any general insurance related frauds, consumers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited may reach out to the following touchpoints for redressal:

- Email ID: Fraud.Info@bajajallianz.co.in

- Helpline Number: 020- 6728 4477

- BAGIC policy details: https://general.bajajallianz.com/MotorInsurance/Policy_Tracker/SearchResult.do

Bajaj Finserv's ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein’, is an awareness initiative to educate consumers about the various tactics used by fraudsters to carry out loan frauds, payment frauds, insurance frauds, OTP frauds, KYC frauds, cyber frauds like phishing, vishing etc., The Company keeps cautioning consumers to remain vigilant at all times, to keep their information, money and insurance policies safe. The first edition of the campaign launched in 2020 highlighted the modus operandi of online loan frauds, followed by fraudulent instances of life insurance frauds and now bringing in the various ways to stay safe and protected against general insurance frauds.

To know more about how to stay safe against financial frauds, read the blogs at https://www.bajajfinserv.in/insights/fraud-awareness or follow the official social media pages to stay connected to the latest updates on consumer safety tips.

Campaign Link

Facebook- https://fb.watch/c17x0EBD9l/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/Bajaj_Finserv/status/1508347417212878857

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbo3VKiN7iR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bajaj-finserv-lending_guptaji-bajajfinserv-bajajallianzgeneralinsurance-activity-6914141227718180864-1l7a?utm_source=linkedin_share&amp;utm_medium=member_desktop_web

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pesmA9rRq14

About Bajaj Finserv Limited

Bajaj Finserv Limited (‘Bajaj Finserv’, ‘BFS’ or ‘the Company’) is a Core Investment Company (CIC) under RBI Regulations 2020 and the holding company for various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle – asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, asset protection through insurance, family protection through life and health insurance, healthcare needs for the family, savings products, wealth management, retirement planning, and annuities. BFS, through its various businesses, serves crores of customers by providing these solutions. In furtherance of this vision, BFS participates in various businesses through controlling stakes including,

- The Financing business through its 52.65% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (‘BFL’)

- The protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries,

- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (‘BAGIC’) and

- Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (‘BALIC’)

- A digital marketplace of financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, payments, and selected e-commerce through Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (Finserv Markets)

- A digital platform for preventive and pre-paid healthcare solutions along with a complete range of financial solutions to support emerging healthcare needs through Bajaj Finserv Health Limited

- The Mutual Fund and Asset Management businesses through Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company

- An investment platform for early and mid-stage venture capital investments and alternate assets through Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited

Through the subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Finserv also participates in,

- Housing and developer finance through Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and

- Digital broking, equity trading, and wealth management through Bajaj Financial Securities Limited

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.