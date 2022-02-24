Baker’s Alley: Enabling Investors and Entrepreneurs Bake Hefty Profits

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Aadinath Ur Homes, based in Delhi NCR, is a thoroughly modern real estate advisory company built on traditional values of service, integrity, market expertise, global outlook, and local knowledge. Through a team of experienced experts, they help buyers find landmark residential & commercial properties all over the NCR region; they help developers focus on what they do best i.e., build best in class commercial and residential spaces, by lending their support and expertise with a dedicated team of marketing and sales strategists. At Aadinath Ur Homes, they are known to always take a simple approach. When you engage with them, you’re engaging with a team that’s solutions oriented and fully committed to providing you with the desired outcomes. It’s this approach that has led them to achieve an enviable reputation for excellence and the provision of insightful property solutions. Keeping Customers, Their PriorityAadinath Ur Homes makes every property decision more convenient, beneficial & transparent. As per their spokesperson, customer service and delivering excellence are close to their hearts. Each of their executives breathes company values and practices its culture each and every day. The company is proud to hand pick the best of the best – those rare breeds of dedicated & honest executives that are willing to go the extra mile for the clients. Unique Concepts For Extraordinary ReturnsBaker’s Alley, brought to life by Aadinath Ur Homes, is a unique global retail and investment destination for home chefs, brands and businesses operating in the space of bakery, cafes, candy bars, ice-cream/frozen-yogurt, desserts, tea/coffee bars, brasseries, delicatessens and confectioneries. Whether a customer is launching a new ‘sweet tooth’ brand or wants to scale up an existing one, their dreams are just a call away here at Baker’s Alley! Mr. Gaurav Jain, CEO, Adinath Ur Homes, explains the concept in plain terms, "Bakers, Confectioners and F&B entrepreneurs, in general, are quintessentially creative and though adept in their art, for the want of a suitable location, more often than not are unfortunately not able to turn profitable in a reasonable amount of time. We identified this gap and have come up with this exclusive and unique concept wherein the owners of bakeries and associated businesses can open their shops in three of the most premium commercial hubs in Delhi NCR." Prime Location For Premium ReturnsThe three premium locations of Baker’s Alley – Noida Expressway, Central Noida and Noida Extension – all represent India’s fastest growing micro markets with excellent locational connectivity, planned social infrastructure and thriving ecosystems for IT giants, international corporates and start-ups. When one considers a large captive catchment population of upmarket families with global tastes, it all adds up to the perfect recipe for home chefs and brands to launch a new business, or expand their existing one. Bhutani Grandthum - The most important benefit of investing in Bhutani Grandthum is its excellent location in Noida Extension. Some of the reasons why this location is so sought-after include its close proximity to FNG Expressway, Noida Expressway & Noida Sector 18 Market and direct connectivity to Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. Spectrum Metro - Spectrum@Metro is a benchmark in commercial and retail development, one of its kind project located at Sector 75, Noida. Some of its unique location advantages include the catchment of 8+ Lakhs Population in Central Noida. Sector 50 Metro Station at just door-step and being close to NH24, NEPZ and Noida Sector- 62, 63, 64 & 65. Bhutani Cyberthum - Bhutani Cyberthum is specially crafted to meet the modern discerning needs of millennials. It is one of the most coveted projects in NCR, some of its advantages include it being North India's tallest commercial tower and its Leed platinum certified building & construction. An Opportunity For Entrepreneurs To Invest In Their ‘Sweet Dreams’ They say that you cannot put a price on your dreams, but what Baker’s Alley offers is - customer’s priceless dreams at price-less investment! Located in some of the most happening hubs in NCR, this investment opportunity is made ‘sweeter’ by the easy payment plans. With high appreciation potential, customer’s investment is virtually secured from day one. High footfall of A+ consumers is sure to ensure their steady & ever-growing income. If you have any questions or want to know more about this investment opportunity, you can contact the company at marketing@aadinathindia.com. #AadinathUrHomes #BakersAlley #BestInvestmentinDelhiNCR #HighROI

