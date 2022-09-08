Bakingo Has Redefined Mumbai’s Love For Desserts With Quality Products & Service

07th September, 2022, Mumbai, Maharashtra

India's rapidly growing online bakery, Bakingo, has achieved so many feats continuously right from the beginning of its business run. And the trends speak that Bakingo has, for good, redefined people's way of loving and admiring cakes and other bakery desserts.

Very few brands stick to their vision, and that can be accounted for by the success of many big business houses. Bakingo has clearly depicted the sheer performance as it kept a hold of the vision of the most delicious cakes at reasonable prices delivered to the customer's doorstep. Bakingo cakes have been reviewed with all the love by the Mumbaikers and the entertainment city of India has started considering cakes and desserts from Bakingo for most of the parties. The quality of cakes has been kept top-notch through the proper execution of a well-drafted plan. The certification from FSSAI is enough to talk about the kind of quality and food safety standards that Bakingo follows in everyday operations. We have interviewed many customers of Bakingo, and some of them have said they felt like eating a real cake for the first time in their life.

Quality is undoubtedly a thing, but it is more important to make the best quality cakes and desserts available for customers, and that's where the service of online cake delivery in Mumbai made the difference. Every single cake or dessert has been delivered fresh and on time to the customers. The brand has a website (bakingo.com) and a mobile application for both android and iOS users. Bakingo's presence on third-party food delivery applications has helped it to grasp the firm ground and become one of the most loved bakeries.

While conversing with media personnel, Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO of Bakingo, said," We are delighted because our vision has been accepted with open hearts by the people. We will keep on serving the best quality cakes and desserts and will keep bringing new additions to our sweet, baked menu."

About Bakingo

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is the brand that deals especially in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in more than 30+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there and we accept orders through Bakingo.com and top-rated food delivery applications.

