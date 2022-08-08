Bamboo Charcoal Towels: Why and How to Use One

When it comes to cleanliness, nothing compares to natural products. Bamboo charcoal is one of them. As the name suggests, it’s a very versatile product that has many uses in both the personal care and household spheres. There are more benefits of using bamboo charcoal towels than just the fact that they’re natural and a to chemical-based soaps and detergents. It ranges from them being highly absorbent, having anti-microbial properties, significantly durable and more.

To help you make up your mind about using bamboo towels, we take a deep dive into their benefits and usage below.

How Are Bamboo Charcoal Towels Made?

Any Bamboo Charcoal products are made using a special procedure where bamboo are burned at 800 degrees to turn into charcoal first. This charcoal is then processed to turn into nano particles which are embedded into yarn. It’s then weaved to make fabrics that make for bamboo charcoal towels.

Different producers may use a slightly different process to weave bamboo charcoal bath towels, washcloths, or bathrobes. Do note that bamboo bath towels or charcoal bath towels are different products.

Now, let’s look at what unique features are attributed to these eco-friendly towels.

Antimicrobial

Moulds, mildew and microbes foster in damp hot places. Because bamboo towels have a breathable quality to them, despite soaking in a lot of water, they have antimicrobial properties. This makes them great for not just bath towels but kitchen wipers as well.

Because of this, they are great for people with sensitive skin or allergies.

Odor Resistant

That bad odour we dread from the towels is because of the bacterial colony that grows there when you don’t wash your towel often or wipe a significantly dirty surface. Bamboo charcoal towels have naturally antibacterial, prevents such bacterial spread and in turn, keep the odour of the towel fresh for a long.

Soft But Don't Shed

Regular cotton towel loses their softness and shed lint after multiple washes. In contrast, bamboo charcoal towels or wipes do not lose their softness or shed. This is because of the unique way they are weaved which creates air pockets within the structure. In fact, they also do not pile or shrink so easily.

Absorbs More, Dries Quick

Bamboo charcoal towels are absorbent because of their porous structure. Because of this can be as much as four times more absorbent than regular cotton towels.

In addition, they dry themselves quickly. This makes them ideal for using several times without washing too often.

Light and Durable

If you are on a trip - especially camping - you’d think about only taking the essentials which are easy to maintain, pack and light. For their material, given the size of these towels, they are relatively lightweight than cotton or other fabric. They are also much more durable.

Eco-friendly

Bamboo is 100% biodegradable. The processing and additions of chemicals that go into the making of the bamboo charcoal towels are eco-friendly. If you are one for the environment or sensitive to hard chemical products, these make for ideal alternatives.

Conclusion

There you go with the benefits and usage of bamboo charcoal towels: better than traditional towels at what they are meant for absorbing water with additional qualities of hygiene. You can buy bathroom charcoal towels online at Spaces. They have a great range of bamboo charcoal products to suit every style and budget.

